ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम:नेशनल ऑर्गन डोनेशन डे पर शहर के अंगदाताओं के परिवार का होगा सम्मान

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अंगदाताओं के परिवार का होगा सम्मान

देशभर में 27 नवंबर को नेशनल ऑर्गन डोनेशन डे मनाया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा विभिन्न शहरों के अलावा दिल्ली में भी ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम किया जाएगा। इसमें इंदौर के भी ऐसे परिवारों कोे सम्मानित किया जाएगा जिन्होंने अंगदान किया। डोनर्स के परिवार को प्रमाण पत्र दिए जाएंगे।

डीन डॉ. संजय दीक्षित ने बताया दिल्ली में होने वाले कार्यक्रम के बाद इंदौर में भी कार्यक्रम होगा। इसमें अंगदाता परिवारों को प्रमाण पत्र देकर दिया जाएगा। उधर, अंगदान अभियान को बढ़ाने और सोटो को क्रियाशील करने के लिए मंगलवार को राज्य सरकार ने एडवाइजरी बोर्ड की वर्चुअल बैठक की। इसमें सभी मेडिकल कॉलेजों के अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

इसमें कहा कि लॉकडाउन के कारण अंगदान अभियान बंद पड़ा है। इसलिए प्रचार-प्रसार के जरिये सोटो को क्रियाशील करने की जरूरत है। एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज से अधिकारियों ने कहा वर्तमान में सिर्फ इंदौर, भोपाल के मरीजों की वेटिंग लिस्ट है।

अन्य शहरों ने जरूरतमंद मरीजों की सूची नहीं बनाई । इसलिए वेटिंग लिस्ट की जरूरत पर जोर दिया गया। साथ ही यह भी बताया गया कि सोटो की एक वेबसाइट बनाई जाएगी। नई नियुक्तियां जल्द की जाएगी। अंगदान के लिए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी कोविड प्रोटोकॉल पर चर्चा की गई।

