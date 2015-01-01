पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:धनतेरस पर परिवार पहली मंजिल पर कर रहा था पूजा, ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर चोरी

इंदौर36 मिनट पहले
फुटेज में दिखा बदमाश
  • दरवाजा खोलकर अंदर घुसा बदमाश अलमारी से ले गया डेढ़ लाख रुपए

विंध्याचल नगर कॉलोनी में रहने वाला एक परिवार धनतेरस के दिन यानी गुरुवार को पहली मंजिल पर पूजा कर रहा था, तभी एक बदमाश दरवाजा खोलकर ग्राउंड फ्लोर में घुसा और अलमारी से डेढ़ लाख रुपए, बैंक एफडी और क्रेडिट कार्ड चुरा ले गया। सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है।

मल्हारगंज टीआई प्रीतम सिंह ठाकुर के मुताबिक, फरियादी आकाश खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखने पर पता चला कि हरे रंग की टी-शर्ट पहने एक बदमाश दरवाजा खुला देख अंदर घुसा। फिर उसने वारदात की। चोरी की एक अन्य वारदात लसूड़िया इलाके की एंजल पार्क टाउनशिप में रहने वाले रेल अधिकारी पंकज नामदेव के यहां हुई। चोर इनके सूने मकान के ताले तोड़कर घुसे और सोने-चांदी के जेवर सहित ढाई लाख से ज्यादा का सामान ले गए।

रंगोली बना रही बुजुर्ग महिला की चेन लूट ले गए बदमाश

महालक्ष्मी नगर में बाइक सवार दो बदमाश घर के बाहर रंगोली बना रही 65 वर्षीय महिला से चेन लूटकर भाग गए। विजय नगर पुलिस के मुताबिक, महिला आशा नायडू ने बताया कि वह गुरुवार शाम को घर के बाहर रंगोली बना रही थी, तभी उनकी कार के पास बाइक से आए दो बदमाश रुके। एक ने बाइक चालू रखी। दूसरा उतरकर पीछे आया और झपट्‌टा मारकर सोने की चेन छीन ली। बाद में दोनों भाग गए। धक्का लगने के कारण महिला नीचे गिर गई थी। इसलिए बाइक का नंबर नहीं देख सकी।

