गिरफ्तार:पकड़े जाने के डर से महेश्वर में सिर मुंडवाकर छिपा था गुंडा

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
नेमा के घर हमला करने वाले पांच और गिरफ्तार
भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गोपीकृष्ण नेमा के घर हमला करने वाले 22 बदमाशों में से छत्रीपुरा पुलिस ने 11 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। शनिवार को पांच और बदमाश सुचीन सोलंकी, सुदर्शन सोलंकी, गज्जू इंगले, करण राणा और अनमोल संधु को पकड़ा गया।

सुदर्शन ने तो महेश्वर में जाकर सिर मुंडवा लिया था, ताकि कोई पहचान न सके। करण और अनमोल पर रासुका के तहत कार्रवाई भी की गई है। वहीं, लकी वर्मा के भी पकड़े जाने की खबर है। भाजपा नेता गोपीकृष्ण नेमा के यहां हुए हमले में उनके घर के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों से 22 बदमाशों की पहचान की गई थी।

