दिवाली पर झूमा बाजार:कोराेना पर भारी त्योहारी खरीदारी, 5 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा के व्यापार की उम्मीद, लोग बोले - दिवाली अच्छे से मनाएं

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
दिवाली की खरीदी के लिए राजबाड़ा पर पहुंचे लोग।

पिछले 7 महीने से ठप पड़े बाजार को दिवाली ने झूमने को मजबूर कर दिया। कोराेना पर त्योहारी खरीदारी भरी नजर आए। बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ी, लोग बोले - कोई त्योहार नहीं मना पाए, दीवाली तो अच्छे से मनेगी। बाजार में भीड़ देख इससे जुड़े लोगों को अलग-अलग सेक्टर में शहर में 5 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा के व्यापार की उम्मीद कर चुके हैं। इसमें प्रापर्टी, सोना-चांदी, कपड़े, बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और अन्य बाजार शामिल हैं। अनुमान के मुताबिक इनही आंकड़ा 4 हजार करोड़ के आसपास पहुंच रहा है। इसके अलावा, करीब 500 करोड़ की खुदरा खरीदी-बिक्री और 500 करोड़ से ज्यादा ऑनलाइन मार्केट में खरीदी का अनुमान है। खास है कि शहर के 400 से ज्यादा बड़े व्यापारियों ने इस बार ऑनलाइन एप, वेबसाइट और होम डिलिवरी सिस्टम के साथ बिक्री की है।

कपड़ा, बर्तन में मांग तेज, सोना-चांदी महंगा होने से सराफा की चमक फीकी
सराफा, एमजी रोड, बीआरटीएस, सपना-संगीता रोड और नंदानगर क्षेत्र में दिवाली की खरीदारी को लेकर ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। अहम बात यह रही कि त्योहार से ज्यादा खरीदी लग्नसरा की हुई है। व्यापारियों को उम्मीद है कि पिछले साल जो मार्केट 150 करोड़ का था, वह इस बार 225 करोड़ से ज्यादा तक जाएगा। हालांकि सोने-चांदी के रेट पहले से ज्यादा हैं। चांदी-सोना जवाहरात एसोसिएशन सचिव अविनाश शास्त्री के मुताबिक, लाइट वेट ज्वेलरी, टॉप्स, पैंडल की मांग ज्यादा है। पिछले साल की तुलना में 75 प्रतिशत भी कवर हुआ, तो यह बाजार के लिए बड़ा अवसर होगा।

घर को रोशन करने के लिए दीपक की खरीदी।
रियल एस्टेट : अक्टूबर में जहां इस वित्तीय साल के सबसे अधिक 10470 संपत्तियों के सौदे रजिस्टर्ड हुए, वहीं, नवंबर के शुरुआती हफ्ते में ही ढाई हजार से अधिक संपत्तियां बिक चुकी हैं। इन संपत्तियों का संभावित मूल्य करीब 250 करोड़ है। इससे पंजीयन विभाग को 25 से 30 करोड़ की आय हुई। रियल सेक्टर विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि इन सौदों की बड़ी वजह होम लोन की दरों का कम होना है। ऐसे में लोग किराए पर फ्लैट लेने की जगह छोटे फ्लैट या 700 से हजार वर्गफीट के छोटे प्लॉट ले रहे हैं। 40 से 50 लाख के निवेश में खुद का घर मिल रहा। नगरीय सीमा में पंजीयन शुल्क में 2 फीसदी की छूट से भी सेक्टर में उछाल आया है। इस दीवाली 400 करोड़ की प्रॉपर्टी बिकने की उम्मीद है।

रेडीमेड : इस सेक्टर को काफी उम्मीदे हैं। पिछले साल इस सीजन में 60 करोड़ से ज्यादा का बिजनेस हुआ था, जो इस साल 90 करोड़ से ऊपर जाने की उम्मीद है। इंदौर रिटेल गारमेंट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अक्षय जैन के मुताबिक, काेरोना काल के चलते अगर 50 प्रतिशत कारोबार भी कर लिया, तो यह स्थिति में सुधार वाला ही होगा। लग्नसरा में सात महीने के घाटे के पूरा होने की उम्मीद है।

बर्तन बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ी।
ड्राइफ्रूट, नमकीन और मिठाई : नमकीन बाजार में ग्राहकी अच्छी रही है। पिछले साल मंदी का शिकार होने से 75 फीसदी कारोबार ही हुआ था। इस बार माहौल बेहतर है। इंदौर नमकीन मिठाई निर्माता विक्रेता संघ के सचिव अनुराग बोथरा के मुताबिक, रुझान अच्छा है। कॉरपोरेट गिफ्टिंग में कमी नहीं है। रिटेल बाजार में भी चमक आ गई है। कोरोना के कारण, जो ग्राहक काउंटर पर आने से कतराया, उसे हमने ऑनलाइन होम डिलिवरी भी दी है। पिछले साल कारोबार 30 करोड़ का था, इस बार यह 50 करोड़ से ज्यादा का होने की उम्मीद है।

पटाखे, शूज, एसेसरीज : रियल एस्टेट, जेवर, रेडीमेड के अलावा इस बार चीन के विरोध से स्थानीय प्रोडक्ट को बड़ा फायदा होने की उम्मीद है। पूजन सामग्री, मिठाई, चॉकलेट, लाइटिंग, डेकोरेशन, पैकिंग, गिफ्ट सामग्री में खरीदी अच्छी होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा थोक किराना मार्केट, पटाखे, शूज सहित सड़क किनारे लगने वाला खेरची बाजार भी इस साल 30 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ा है।

देशभर में मशहूर है इंदाैर का सराफा
देशभर में मशहूर इंदौर के सराफा बाजार की शुरुआत दस्तावेजों के मुताबिक 1818 में तब हुई, जब प्रदेश की राजधानी महेश्वर से बदलकर इंदौर हुई। तब सोना-चांदी के जरिए ही अफीम का भुगतान होता था। बड़ा सराफा नशे का केंद्र था, जबकि छोटे सराफे में टकसाल थी। 1903 तक यहां सिक्के ढलने का काम होता था। उसी स्थान पर अब सराफा एसोसिएशन का तौल कांटा है। बड़े सराफा में धन्नासेठों की दुकानें थीं, इसीलिए इसका नाम बड़ा सराफा पड़ा। छोटे सराफा में खेरची का ही काम होता था। यहां ज्यादातर दुकानें होलकर स्टेट की थीं। पहले धनतेरस के दिन ब्रह्म मुहूर्त में सोना खरीदी का बड़ा महत्व था। सुबह 4 बजे से सराफा खुल जाता था। व्यापारी रातभर दुकान सजाते थे और अलसुबह से ग्राहकी शुरू हो जाती थी।

बर्तन बाजार में तीन मंजिला तक बर्तनों का घर बनाया गया।
1995 तक यह चलन रहा और धीरे-धीरे ट्रेंड बदला। अब 7 बजे से सराफा दुकानें धनतेरस पर खुल जाती हैं। 1900 में छोटे सराफे में सिर्फ 30 दुकानें थीं। आज 2000 से ज्यादा दुकानें हैं। 4 अप्रैल 1927 को सराफा एसोसिएशन की स्थापना हुई थी, तब 57 सदस्य थे, अब 1000 से ज्यादा हैं। प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा सराफा बाजार इंदौर है। प्रदेश में 150 से 200 करोड़ का कारोबार होता है। पूरे प्रदेश में सोना-चांदी व्यापारियों की 40 हज़ार दुकानें हैं। इंदौर में सराफा में 2000 से ज्यादा, पाटनीपुरा में 300 और बाकी शोरूम व अन्य क्षेत्रों की मिलाकर 2500 दुकानें हैं। पहले जलगांव और रतलाम बड़ा नाम था। अब इंदौर का सराफा ब्रांड बन गया है। देश के सभी बड़े कॉरपोरेट ज्वेलर यहां आ गए हैं।

शहर का बर्तन बाजार करीब 150 वर्ष पुराना है। यहां करीब 300 दुकानें हैं, जबकि इन्हें मिलाकर पूरे शहर में 500 से ज्यादा दुकानें हैं। 40 से 50 फैक्टरियां हैं, जहां बर्तन बनते हैं। यह प्रदेश में सबसे बड़ा बर्तन बाजार है। इंदौर बर्तन बाजार निर्माता विक्रेता संघ का यह 77वां वर्ष चल रहा है। व्यापारी बताते हैं कि बर्तन खरीदी के सालभर में तीन सीजन होते हैं। इसकी शुरुआत नवरात्रि से होती है फिर धनतेरस और इसके बाद शादियों का सीजन। सिर्फ धनतेरस पर यहां करीब दो से तीन करोड़ रुपए की बिक्री होती है। कांसा, तांबा, पीतल के बर्तन और राजशाही डिजाइन के बर्तनों की मांग बढ़ने लगी है। इंदौर के बाद दूसरा बड़ा बाजार बैरागढ़ (भोपाल) है।

बाजार पहुंचे ज्यादातर लोगों के चेहरों पर मास्क नजर नहीं आए।
मास्क नहीं पहनने पर बोले - कोरोना है तो क्या करें, त्योहार की खरीदी तो करनी पड़ेगी
बाजार में ना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग थी, ना चेहरे पर मास्क। हर समय साथ लेकर चलने वाला सैनिटाइजर भी हाथों से नदारद रहा। इंदौर के मुख्य बाजार राजबाड़ा, सराफा, बर्तन बाजार में कहीं पैर रखने की जगह नहीं थी। इतनी भीड़ के बावजूद क्या बड़े क्या बच्चे ज्यादातर के चेहरों से मास्क नदारद रहे। बिना मास्क लगाए बाजार में खरीदारी करने आई रिया का कहना था कि लोगों को खुद की सेफ्टी तो रखनी पड़ेगी। जब पूछा कि आपने मास्क नहीं लगाया, क्या कोरोना चला गया तो बोली- अब कोरोना नहीं गया तो क्या, त्योहार है तो शॉपिंग तो करनी पड़ेगी ना।

वहीं, बाजार आए विक्की ने कहा कि लाेग घूम रहे हैं, खाना-पीना कर रहे हैं। कोरोना गया नहीं है, खुद की सुरक्षा खुद के हाथ में है, कोई कुछ कर नहीं सकता। वहीं, जयेश का कहना है कि ये तो त्योहार की भीड़ है, इसलिए राजबाड़ा पर भीड़ दिख रही है, नहीं तो खाली पड़ा था। वहीं, विनोद ने कहा कि जो सोच रहे हैं कि कोरोना चला गया है, तो उन्हें बता दें कि अब फिर से 100 से ज्यादा केस आने लगे हैं। भीड़ कंट्रोल तो होनी नहीं है। पुलिस मास्क का तो ध्यान दे।

दिवाली पर लोगों के बाजार पहुंचने से व्यापारियों को राहत मिली है।
लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद जिंदगी को ट्रैक पर लाने का एक मौका मिला
वहीं, शुभम ने कहा कि माहौल को देखकर तो लग नहीं रहा कि कभी कोरोना था भी। लोगों को अब कोरोना से कोई मतलब नहीं है। सब उत्साह के साथ त्योहार मानने में लगे हुए हैं। लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद लोगों को वापस से अपनी लाइफ को ट्रैक पर लाने का मौका मिला है। जो मास्क नहीं लगा रहे उन्हें लग रहा है कि बचाने वाला भगवान है। हमें कोरोना से क्या मतलब। प्रशासन थोड़ा कमजोर पड़ रहा है।

