पूर्व मंत्री पटवारी के रिश्तेदार पर पेनल्टी:अवैध उत्खनन मामले में 5 करोड़ 10 लाख रुपए से अधिक का जुर्माना, यह राशि मुरम की रायल्टी का 30 गुना

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
पथराव में टीआई मेढ़ा की गाड़ी के कांच फूट गए थे।

इंदौर में शनिवार को अवैध उत्खनन के मामले में कड़ी कार्यवाही की गई है। राउ विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी के परिजन चेतन पिता अनिल पटवारी और कुणाल पिता मुकेश पटवारी बिजलपुर निवासी पर सरकारी जमीन पर अवैध खनन मुरम के मामले में अपर कलेक्टर डॉ. अभय बेडेकर कोर्ट द्वारा पांच करोड़ नौ लाख की पेनल्टी लगाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

आदेश में कहा है कि प्रशासन व खनिज विभाग द्वारा 10 जून 2020 को कैलोद हाला के सर्वे नंबर 271 जो सरकारी 5.4 हेक्टेयर जमीन है, पर अवैध खनन रोकने के लिए कार्रवाई की गई थी। मौके पर डंपर पाए गए और यहां खनन होते हुए भी पाया गया था। खनिज विभाग की जांच में यहां पर 33 हजार 950 घन मीटर मुरम का खनन कर बाजार में बेचना पाया गया, जिसकी कीमत 16 लाख 97 हजार होती है। इस पर 30 गुना पेनल्टी लगा‌ई जाती है, जो पांच करोड़ नौ लाख रुपए होती है।

बता दें कि बायपास पर ट्रूबा कॉलेज के पास अवैध खनन पर कार्रवाई हुई थी, जिसमें थाना प्रभारी की गाडी पर पथराव भी हुआ था, जिसमें थाने पर एफआईआर भी दर्ज की गई थी। अवैध उत्खनन के मामले में अपर कलेक्टर डॉ. बेडेकर की कोर्ट में केस पेश किया गया था, जिसमें सुनवाई के बाद अवैध उत्खनन होने पर 30 गुना पेनल्टी लगाने के आदेश जारी हो गए हैं।

यह है मामला

एसडीएम मुनीष सिंह सिकरवार 5 महीने पहले राऊ बाइपास के पास की टेकरी (चिनार हिल्स) पर अवैध उत्खनन की सूचना पर कार्रवाई करने पहुंचे थे। उनके साथ खनिज विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर आलोक अग्रवाल, चेन सिंह डामोर, तेजाजी नगर टीआई नीरज मेढ़ा भी थे। वहां कुणाल पटवारी और चेतन पटवारी के लोग अवैध खनन कर रहे थे। उन्हें रोका तो वे भड़क गए। इन्होंने टीम पर डंपर चढ़ाने की धमकी दी। पुलिस की मदद से इनकी मशीनें रुकवाईं तो टेकरी पर खड़े लोगों ने पथराव कर दिया। इस पर अधिकारी जान बचाकर भागे, पर पथराव से टीआई मेढ़ा की गाड़ी का कांच फूट गया। घटना के बाद पुलिस बल बुलाया गया और धरपकड़ की गई। कुणाल और चेतन के साथ 10-15 लोगों पर तोड़फोड़, धमकी, सरकारी काम में बाधा का केस दर्ज कराया गया था। मौके से पोकलेन और डंपर जब्त किए थे।

कुणाल, पटवारी का रिश्तेदार

अफसरों ने बताया था कि कुणाल पूर्व मंत्री जीतू पटवारी के रिश्तेदार हैं। उसने कुछ दिन पहले पीथमपुर के टोल नाके पर भी तोड़फोड़ की थी। इस मामले में केस दर्ज किया गया था।

