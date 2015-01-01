पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग से दहशत:इंदौर में पेट्रोल पंप के पास टेंट गोदाम में लगी आग, पंपकर्मी पंप छोड़ भागे, रहवासी भी रात में घरों से बाहर निकल आए

इंदौरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
गोदाम से उठ रही आग की लपटों को देख पेट्रोलकर्मी भी दहशत में आ गए।
  • गोदाम में आग फायर ब्रिगेड की दमकल गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंच कर तुरंत आपको किया काबू,रहवासी घबराए

पलसीकर चौराहे पर पेट्रोल पंप के पास एक गोदाम में शनिवार देर रात आग लग गई। पेट्रोल पंप से लगे गोदाम में आग लगने के बाद इलाके के रहवासी दहशत में आ गए और अफरा-तफरी का माहौल बन गया। पंप पर मौजूद कर्मचारी घबरा कर भाग निकले, लेकिन फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर तत्काल आग को नियंत्रित कर लिया और पंप तक नहीं पहुंचने दिया। आग के कारण कुछ देर के लिए पलसीकर से सपना संगीता की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग को भी बंद करना पड़ा।

कपड़े और टेंट के अन्य सामान के कारण आग तेजी से फैली।
कपड़े और टेंट के अन्य सामान के कारण आग तेजी से फैली।

फायर ब्रिगेड के मुताबिक आग लगने की घटना 11:30 बजे की है। पलसीकर पेट्रोल पंप के पास एक टेंट गोदाम है। आग इसी में रखे कपड़ों के सामान में लगी थी। कपड़े का और डेकोरेशन का सामान अधिक होने के कारण आग ने तेजी से गोदाम को चपेट में ले लिया। जैसे ही लगते बाहर आने लगी तो इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। पेट्रोल पंप बिल्कुल नजदीक होने के कारण इलाके के रहवासी दहशत में आ गए कुछ रहवासी तो डर के मारे बिल्डिंगों से बाहर निकल कर सड़कों पर उतर आए थे, लेकिन मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड ने तत्काल डीसीपी पाउडर और फॉर्म से आग पर काबू कर लिया। बाद में 2 टन पानी मार कर उसे नियंत्रित भी कर लिया गया, लेकिन कुछ देर के लिए पलसीकर से सपना संगीता की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग को ट्रैफिक बंद कर रोकना पड़ा। घटना में किसी तरह की कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है।

