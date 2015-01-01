पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा टला:भाजपा नेता के कारखाने में आग, 40 हजार लीटर पानी से बुझाई

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारी बोले- सघन इलाके में नहीं चला सकते कारखाना, पता नहीं जिम्मेदार ध्यान क्यों नहीं देते

कुलकर्णी का भट्‌टा इलाके में रविवार देर रात करीब सवा 12 बजे दोना-पत्तल बनाने के कारखाने और गोदाम में आग लग गई। इसकी चपेट में आने से लाखों रुपए का माल जलकर राख हो गया। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों ने 40 हजार लीटर पानी डालकर आग पर काबू पाया। आग जिस कारखाने में लगी, वह भाजपा नेता जीतू यादव का है। सघन बस्ती में कारखाना होने से आग बुझाने में परेशानी आई। आग बस्ती में फैलती तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। फायर ब्रिगेड कंट्रोल रूम के अनुसार, टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचते ही चारों ओर से पानी डालकर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया। जब तक आग पर काबू पाया जाता, यहां पर रखी मशीनें, कच्चा और तैयार माल जलकर राख हो चुके थे। फायर एसपी के मुताबिक, रहवासियों ने भी आग बुझाने में काफी मदद की। फायरकर्मियों का कहना है कि इतने सघन क्षेत्र में परमिशन कैसे दे दी गई, ये समझ से परे है। यहां कभी भी हादसा हो सकता है। इसके लिए जिम्मेदारों को ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

