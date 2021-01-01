पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:कोल्ड स्टोरेज-चायपत्ती गोदाम में लगी आग, दमकल की 6 गाड़ियों से आग पर पाया काबू, लाखों का नुकसान

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
लगभग पांच घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।
इंदौर के समीप अलसुबह मांगलिया गांव स्थित राऊ खेड़ी के एक कोल्ड स्टोरेज और चायपत्ती के गोदाम में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने से इलाके में अफरातफरी मच गई। घटना की जानकरी लगते ही दमकल की कुछ गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाने की जदोजहद करती रही। 6 गाड़ियों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया।

दमकल अधिकारियों ने बताया कि राऊ खेड़ी स्थित मित्तल कोल्ड स्टोरेज में आग लगने की सूचना के बाद दमकल की दो गाड़ियां मौके पर रवाना हुई थी लेकिन आग ने विकराल रूप ले लिया था जिसके बाद दमकल ने निगम के चार से अधिक टैंकरों को बुलाया गया। आग पहले चायपत्ती के गोदाम में लगी थी और धीरे-धीरे उसने नजदीक के एक कोल्ड स्टोरेज को भी अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। लगभग पांच घंटों की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। इस घटना में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई लेकिन आग ने कोल्ड स्टोरेज और चाय के एक गोदाम को राख बना दिया। घटना में लाखों रुपए के नुकसान की आशंका जताई जा रही है लेकिन आग लगने का कारण अभी ज्ञात नहीं हुआ।

