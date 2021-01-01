पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईडीए के पैनल रूम में आग:फायर सेफ्टी सिस्टम ठप; नवंबर 2016 में भी संपदा शाखा में लगी थी आग

आईडीए बिल्डिंग के पैनल रूम में सोमवार दोपहर 1.30 बजे शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। हालांकि कर्मचारियों ने ही अग्निशमन यंत्र से उस पर काबू पा लिया। आईडीए में फायर सेफ्टी सिस्टम लगा है, लेकिन वह पूरी तरह से ठप है।

नवंबर 2016 को आईडीए की संपदा शाखा में आधी रात को आग लग गई थी। इनमें लीज, नामांतरण, आवंटन और विभिन्न केसों से जुड़ी हजार से ज्यादा फाइलें जलकर नष्ट हो गईं थीं। घटना के बाद आरोप लगे थे कि जहां आग लगी वहां विवादास्पद व लोकायुक्त में चल रहे कई प्रकरणों की फाइलें रखी थीं। मामले की जांच के लिए कमेटी का गठन किया गया और इस मामले में तुकोगंज थाने में केस भी दर्ज कराया गया था, लेकिन जांच में कुछ नहीं निकला।

30 साल पहले लगा सिस्टम, एक भी ट्रेंड व्यक्ति नहीं
आईडीए बिल्डिंग 1988 में बनी थी, तब फायर हाइड्रेंट लगाया गया था। आईडीए में फायर कंट्रोल रूम भी बना है, लेकिन सालों से मेंटेनेंस नहीं होने के कारण बंद है। जब आग लगी थी, तब भी इसे चलाने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन किसी को इसे ऑपरेट करना नहीं आया। आईडीए के पास कर्मचारी तो हैं, लेकिन फायर को अटेंड करने के लिए एक भी प्रशिक्षित व्यक्ति नहीं है, जबकि हाइड्रेंट सिस्टम को महीने में एक बार पूरी तरह चलाया जाता है। इसकी मॉक ड्रिल की जाती है। आईडीए ने यह प्रैक्टिस कभी भी नहीं की।

