निकाय चुनाव:भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की पहली बैठक, संगठन की मजबूती पर होगी चर्चा

इंदौर2 दिन पहले
भाजपा की नव नियुक्त प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की पहली बैठक शनिवार को होगी। बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा सहित सभी नए पदाधिकारी शामिल होंगे।

बैठक देवगुराड़िया स्थित क्रिसेंट रिक्रिएशन सेंटर में होगी। 30 और 31 जनवरी को होने वाली इस बैठक में मुख्य एजेंडा निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी, प्रत्याशी चयन की गाइडलाइन, संगठन की मजबूती, सत्ता और संगठन के बीच समन्वय जैसे अहम विषयों पर चर्चा होगी। दरअसल, भाजपा ने विधानसभा उपचुनाव से पहले पांच महामंत्री नियुक्त किए थे। जबकि कुछ दिन पहले ही पार्टी ने बाकी पदाधिकारियों का ऐलान किया। अब भी कार्य समिति सदस्यों की घोषणा बाकी है। बैठक में निगम चुनाव के प्रत्याशी चयन की गाइडलाइन और घोषणा-पत्र के मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा होगी।

इन पर भी होगी चर्चा

  • नए पदाधिकारियों को पार्टी संगठन की कार्यप्रणाली से अवगत करवाएंगे।
  • 2018 में जिन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में भाजपा चुनाव हारी वहां संगठन को कैसे मजबूत करें।
  • मंत्रियों और संगठन पदाधिकारियों के बीच बेहतर समन्वय कैसे स्थापित हो।
