इंदौर एयरपोर्ट:इंदौर-पुणे के बीच 5 नवंबर से शुरू होगी फ्लाइट, नियमित भरेगी उड़ान

इंदौरएक मिनट पहले
फ्लाइट इंदौर से दोपहर 2.15 बजे रवाना होगी।
  • पुणे सीधी फ्लाइट को लेकर लंबे समय से मांग की जा रही थी

इंदौर-पुणे के बीच 5 नवंबर से फ्लाइट शुरू होगी। इंडिगो एयरलाइंस यह फ्लाइट शुरू कर रही है। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर अर्यमा सान्याल के अनुसार यह फ्लाइट नियमित चलेगी। फिलहाल जो शेड्यूल एयरलाइंस ने जारी किया है, उसके अनुसार यह फ्लाइट अगले साल 27 मार्च तक चलेगी। पुणे सीधी फ्लाइट को लेकर लंबे समय से मांग की जा रही थी। अब सीधी फ्लाइट शुरू होने से यात्रियों को काफी फायदा होगा।

ये रहेगा शेड्यूल

  • फ्लाइट पुणे से रवाना होगी दोपहर 12.30 बजे। इंदौर आएगी दोपहर 1.45 बजे।
  • इंदौर से रवाना होगी दोपहर 2.15 बजे। पुणे पहुंचेगी दोपहर 3.30 बजे।
