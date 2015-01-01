पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्लाय बिग:नवंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह या दिसंबर से फ्लाय बिग, कई रूट पर शुरू होगी फ्लाइट, कंपनी इंदौर को ही अपना बेस बनाएगी

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • एयरपोर्ट से अभी 35 से ज्यादा फ्लाइट का संचालन
  • नई एयरलाइंस के बाद फ्लाइट संख्या भी बढ़ेगी

नवंबर के आखिरी सप्ताह या दिसंबर से नई एयरलाइंस फ्लाय बिग फ्लाइट का संचालन शुरू कर देगी। यह इंदौर से भोपाल, जबलपुर, रायपुर, अहमदाबाद रूट पर फ्लाइट शुरू करेगी।

एयरलाइंस इंदौर को अपना हब (बेस) बनाएगी। कंपनी को अब सिर्फ डीजीसीए से अनुमति बाकी है। कंपनी प्रतिनिधियों के अनुसार अनुमति मिलते ही फ्लाइट संचालन शुरू कर देंगे। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर अर्यमा सान्याल के अनुसार फ्लाय बिग एयरलाइंस को पार्किंग अलॉट कर दी है।

दो प्लेन जल्द इंदौर आएंगे

72 सीटर दो प्लेन से एयरलाइंस शुरुआत करेगी। जल्द ही यह प्लेन इंदौर आएंगे। बाद में कंपनी दो प्लेन और बुलवाएगी। कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों के अनुसार फ्लाइट शुरू करने के बाद धीरे-धीरे सभी प्रमुख शहरों में एयरलाइंस अपनी फ्लाइट शुरू करेगी।

नई एयरलाइंस से इंदौर से नए रूट पर कनेक्टिविटी जुड़ेगी, यात्रियों को होगा फायदा

  • ट्रेवल एजेंट्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (मप्र-छग) के अध्यक्ष हेमेंद्र सिंह जादौन के अनुसार इंदौर के लिए गर्व की बात है कि यहां से नई एयरलाइंस न सिर्फ फ्लाइट का संचालन शुरू करने जा रही बल्कि इंदौर को ही हब बना रही है। उन्होंने कहा एयरलाइंस कई नए रूट पर फ्लाइट शुरू करेगी।
  • इंदौर से फिलहाल जबलपुर और भोपाल के लिए फ्लाइट नहीं है। पहले इंदौर से जेट एयरलाइंस और एयर इंडिया भोपाल के लिए फ्लाइट का संचालन करती थी। वहीं किंगफिशर एयरलाइंस ने भी पहले जबलपुर फ्लाइट का संचालन किया था।
  • इंदौर एयरपोर्ट से 35 से ज्यादा फ्लाइट का संचालन हो रहा है। इनमें मुंबई, दिल्ली, हैदराबाद, अहमदाबाद, रायपुर, किशनगढ़, बेलगाम रूट हैं। फिलहाल सबसे ज्यादा इंडिगो एयरलाइंस फ्लाइट का संचालन कर रही है।

गोंदिया को भी जोड़ेंगे

फ्लाय बिग एयरलाइंस उड़ान स्कीम में भी है। ऐसे में इंदौर से जबलपुर व्हाया भोपाल के अलावा अहमदाबाद, रायपुर के साथ ही महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया शहर को भी फ्लाइट से जोड़ने की योजना है। एयरलाइंस कंपनी यहां भी अपनी फ्लाइट शुरू करेगी।

