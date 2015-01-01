पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रा:त्योहार के सीजन में 70% तक पैक रही फ्लाइट, 6 माह में 2.69 लाख ने की यात्रा

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • इंदौर में अनलॉक के बाद शुरुआत में 500 यात्री रोजाना सफर कर रहे थे, ये संख्या बढ़कर अब चार हजार तक पहुंची

इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर दीपावली के समय फ्लाइट औसतन 70 फीसदी तक पैक रहीं। दिल्ली और मुंबई फ्लाइट में यात्रियों की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा रही। यात्रियों के लिहाज से सबसे अच्छा यह रहा कि त्योहार के समय भी किराया बहुत ज्यादा नहीं बढ़ा।

वहीं, नवंबर में इंदौर से यात्री संख्या औसतन चार हजार रोजाना रही। इंदौर एयरपोर्ट से एयरक्राफ्ट और यात्री संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। अनलॉक के बाद 25 मई से फ्लाइट की आवाजाही शुरू हुई। छह माह में अब तक करीब 3839 एयरक्राफ्ट मूवमेंट हुआ। 2.69 लाख से ज्यादा यात्रियों ने सफर किया।

एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर अर्यमा सान्याल के अनुसार त्योहार के समय फ्लाइट 70% से ज्यादा पैक रहीं। इंदौर से फिलहाल 35 से ज्यादा फ्लाइट रोजाना चल रही हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा दिल्ली के लिए छह फ्लाइट हैं। जबकि मुंबई के लिए तीन। हैदराबाद, कोलकाता, रायपुर, अहमदाबाद, बेंगलुरु आदि रूट पर फ्लाइट का संचालन हो रहा है।

हर महीने लगातार बढ़ रही फ्लाइट और यात्री संख्या भी

माह एयरक्राफ्ट यात्रियों

मई (25 से) 58 2794 जून 375 18,940 जुलाई 392 23,395 अगस्त 542 37,653 सितंबर 913 51886 अक्टूबर 1034 72,389 नवंबर (15 तक) 525 62 हजार

(एयरपोर्ट प्रबंधन के अनुसार)

प्रमुख रूट का किराया अगले एक सप्ताह का

फ्लाइट किराया

इंदौर-दिल्ली 4500 इंदौर-मुंबई 3600 इंदौर- हैदराबाद 4000 इंदौर-कोलकाता 5600 इंदौर-बेंगलुरु 5200 इंदौर-किशनगढ़ 3500 इंदौर-बेलगाम 4100

(ट्रेवल एजेंटों के अनुसार)

यात्री बोले- तीन दिन पहले बुकिंग किराया भी ज्यादा नहीं

दिल्ली निवासी अभिनव दुबे ने कहा, त्योहार पर उन्हें घर जाना था। उन्होंने दीपावली के तीन दिन पहले बुकिंग करवाई। उन्हें 4700 रुपए में फ्लाइट मिल गई। बुकिंग भी आखिरी मौके पर करवाई, लेकिन किराए में बहुत ज्यादा अंतर नहीं आया। यही बात मुंबई से अपने घर आए मोहित शास्त्री ने कही। उन्होंने कहा फ्लाइट पैक थी लेकिन अच्छी बात यह कि किराया आम दिनों से थोड़ा ही ज्यादा था।

संख्या बढ़ी लेकिन फ्लाइट और यात्री पहले से काफी कम

अनलॉक के बाद अच्छी खबर यह है कि यात्री संख्या एयरपोर्ट से लगातार बढ़ रही है। कनेक्टिविटी भी बढ़ रही है लेकिन यह पहले के मुकाबले फिलहाल कम है। इंदौर से पहले फ्लाइट संख्या 110 तक पहुंच गई थी। 10 हजार यात्री रोजाना सफर कर रहे थे। अब यात्री संख्या बढ़ रही है। आने वाले समय में इंदौर से फ्लाय बिग, गो-एयरवेज सहित अन्य एयरलाइंस फ्लाइट शुरू करेंगी। जो एयरलाइंस फ्लाइटों का संचालन कर रही है, वह फ्लाइट संख्या बढ़ाएगी।

