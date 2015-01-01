पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:वाहनों की बैटरी चुराती महिलाओं के फुटेज सौंपे, नहीं हुआ केस दर्ज; टीआई बोले- चुनाव में व्यस्त थे, इसलिए नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
बैटरी चुराने आई महिला का फुटेज।

विजय नगर में तीन महिलाओं का गिरोह सक्रिय है, जो लोडिंग वाहनों से बैटरी चुराता है। ये एक महीने में चार वाहनों की बैटरी चुरा चुका है। वॉटर सप्लायर के दो लोडिंग वाहनों से महिलाओं ने बैटरी चुरा ली। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई है। फिर भी विजय नगर पुलिस केस दर्ज नहीं कर रही।

वॉटर सप्लायर अंशुल सिंघल ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों से इलाके में महिला चोर गिरोह सक्रिय है। ये महिलाएं रात के अंधेरे में शॉल ओढ़कर निकलती हैं और बाहर खड़ी लोडिंग गाड़ियों की बैटरी चुरा लेती हैं। बुधवार सुबह 4.30से 5 बजे के बीच इन्होंने मेरे लोडिंग वाहन (एमपी 09 एलक्यू 3789) और एक अन्य वाहन से दो बैटरी चुरा ली। दोनों वाहनों के अलावा 15 दिन पहले भी किराये के लोडिंग वाहन की बैटरियां चोरी हुई थीं। दोनों बार विजय नगर थाने में शिकायत की। महिलाओं के स्पष्ट दिखने वाले सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी सौंपे, लेकिन पुलिस ने एफआईआर तक दर्ज नहीं की।

टीआई तहजीब काजी के मुताबिक, महिलाओं की गैंग के सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर उन्हें रंगे हाथ पकड़ने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जल्द ही एफआईआर करेंगे।

