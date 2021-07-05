DAVV में इन कोर्स में एडमिशन शुरू:12th पास छात्रों के लिए परंपरागत कोर्स के साथ सर्टीफिकेट और डिप्लाेमा कोर्स में भी कई ऑप्शन, फाॅरेन लैंग्वेज में भी ले सकते हैं एडमिशन

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरडाउनलोड करें
डीएवीवी ने काेराेना के बीच 2021-22 के लिए नए सत्र की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इस साल भी परंपरागत काेर्स के साथ कुछ स्पेशल कोर्स की पढ़ाई करवाई जाएगी। इसमें 12वीं पास छात्र सर्टीफिकेट कोर्स तो ग्रेजुएशन वाले छात्र अपनी पसंद के डिप्लाेमा कोर्स कर सकते हैं। डीएवीवी ने ऐसे 17 कोर्स में एडिमशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। छात्र 31 जुलाई तक इन कोर्स में एडिमशन की प्रक्रिया को पूरा कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों को 700 रुपए जबकि एससी, एसटी को 450 रुपए फीस के रूप में जमा करना होगी। कोर्स के संबंध में www.davniv.ac.ni. पर जाकर भी जानकारी ले सकते हैं।
Courses
|qualification
|subject
|Certificate Courses
|10 + 2 (3 month)
|German / French Translation & Literature / Performing Arts (Music , Kathak , Drama , Drawing)
|Certificate Courses
|10 + 2 (6 month)
|Sindhi Language
|Certificate Courses (3 month)
|Graduation
|World Unity : A 20th Century historical Perspective/ Learning in Action for Development
|Certificate Courses (6 month)
|Graduation
|Consumer Psychology / Human Rights
|Certificate Courses (6 month)
|Post Graduation
|Guidance & Counseling / Labour Law & Personnel Management
|Diploma Programmes
|10 + 2
|Interior Designing / German / French / Translation & Literature / Performing Arts (Music, Kathak, Drama, Drawing) / Logistics & Supply (Cargo Management) Exports & Imports Management / Digital Marketing / Screenplay Writing / Photography / Sindhi Language & Literature
|Online Diploma
|10 + 2
|Fitness Nutrition
|Advanced Diploma
|Logistics & Supply
|P.G. Diploma Programmes
|Population Education and Demography / Advanced Translational and Functional Hindi / Yoga Therapy / Computer Applications ( P.G.D.C.A .) / Consumer Psychology / Guidance and Counseling / Human Rights / Labour Law & Personnel Management
|Vocational Programmes
|10 + 2
|B.Voc . (Interior Design / Fashion Technology / Khadi & Handloom / Nutrition & Dietetics / Landscape Design / Handicraft)
|Vocational Programmes
|Graduation
|M.Voc . (Interior Design / Nutrition & Dietetics / Landscape Design / Fashion Technology)
|Programmes
|10 + 2
|B.C.A .; B.A. ( Political Science , Sociology , History ) ; B.A. (Political Science , Psychology , History) ; B.A. (Political Science , Geography , History) /B.A . ( Yogic Science) ; B.S.W .; B.Sc. (Yogic Science) ; B.P.E.S. (Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports) - Admission through entrance examination ; B. Pharm . (Lateral entry admission) after Diploma in Pharmacy
|Programmes
|Graduation
|M.Sc. (Statistics / Mathematics / Physics / Physics - Materials Science / Chemistry / Applied Mathematics / Computer Science / Information Technology / Biotechnology / Genetic Engineering / Bioinformatics / Biochemistry / Life Sciences / Industrial Microbiology / Data Science & Analytics / Electronics / Electronics and Communication)
|M.A.
|(Women Empowerment & Life Long Learning / Economics / Sanskril - Jyotish / English Literature / Urdu Literature / Functional Hindi Translation & Literature / Sindhi Literature / Yoga / Clinical Psychology / Political Science / Sociology)
|M.Com .
|( Accounting and Financial Control ) / Bank Management) ; LL.M. ( Business law ) B.L.I.Sc .; M.L.I.Sc .; M.S.W .; B.J .; M.B.A. ( Executive ),B. Ed .; M. Ed , M.P.Ed
