भास्कर खास:देश में पहली बार इंदौर के रेडिमेड व्यापारियों ने शुरू किया कॉल सेंटर, ग्राहकों को फोन कर उन्हें खरीदी के लिए कर रहे हैं आमंत्रित

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
इंदौर के रेडिमेड व्यापारियों ने शुरू किया कॉल सेंटर
  • मल्टी नेशनल कंपनियों की तरह, दीपावली तक ढाई लाख से ज्यादा रेडिमेड ग्राहकों को फोन करेंगे

(विश्वनाथ सिंह). भारत में पहली बार इंदौर के रेडिमेड व्यापारियों ने ग्राहकों को दुकानों तक लाने के लिए एक कॉल सेंटर शुरू किया है। खजूरी बाजार से सटे रेडिमेड व्यापारियों द्वारा कॉल सेंटर के जरिए दीपावली तक ढाई लाख से ज्यादा ग्राहकों को फोन कर दुकान पर बुलाने की कवायद हो रही है। अभी तक ऐसा केवल मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियां ही करती थीं।

इंदौर रिटेल गारमेंट एसोसिएशन ने कोरोनाकाल की मंदी से उबरने के लिए यह तरीका निकाला है। एसोसिएशन ने अपने पुराने ग्राहकों से संपर्क कर उन्हें दुकान बुलाने और खरीदी के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए एक कॉल सेंटर एजेंसी को प्रोजेक्ट सौंपा। इसका फायदा यह हुआ कि रेडिमेड दुकानों पर दीपावली के पहले ही 40 फीसदी तक ग्राहक बढ़ गए। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अक्षय जैन और सचिव महेश गौर ने बताया कि सालभर में दुकानदार कई तरह के ऑफर देकर ग्राहकों से कूपन भरवाते हैं।

इनके जरिए 10 साल से जुड़े 22000 ग्राहकों का डाटा हमारे पास था। बाकी का डाटा खरीदा और फिर दशहरे से कॉलिंग शुरू हुई। टेलीकॉलिंग एजेंसी की तरफ से ग्राहकों को फोन किए जा रहे हैं और उनसे चर्चा कर खरीदी को लेकर उनकी शंकाओं का समाधान किया जा रहा है। ग्राहकों द्वारा दिए जा रहे रिस्पॉन्स को फॉलो करने के लिए एसोसिएशन की तरफ से एक और टीम काम कर रही है।

350 किलोमीटर तक के ग्राहकों से कर रहे संपर्क

एसो. के अध्यक्ष बताते हैं कि इंदौर से 350 किलोमीटर तक के दायरे में आने वाले लोगों को कॉल के जरिए कनेक्ट किया जा रहा है। इसमें खंडवा, खरगोन, उज्जैन, इंदौर, भोपाल, आष्टा, सीहोर, बुरहानपुर, नेपानगर, रतलाम, धार, झाबुआ, बामनिया, मेघनगर आदि शहर व गांव के ग्राहक भी शामिल हैं। इसका पहला राउंड पुष्य नक्षत्र पर पूरा हो गया था। इसमें कुछ डाटा शहर के सामाजिक संगठनों से भी लिया है।

क्या-क्या खरीद सकते हैं, कहां से खरीदें, सब बता रहे कॉलिंग में

दशहरे से दीपावली तक टेलीकॉलिंग एजेंसी को तीन चरणों में कॉलिंग पूरी करनी थी, जो अब पूरी होने को है। कॉलिंग को दूसरी सब यूनिट इस तरह से मॉनीटर कर रही है कि जब ग्राहक बताता है कि हम इस तारीख को आएंगे तो उस समय फॉलोअप लिया जाता है। ग्राहक से पूछते हैं क्या खरीदना चाहते हैं, उसे बताते भी हैं कि इस कैटेगरी का माल यहां पर मिल सकता है।

इस समय आना ठीक रहेगा। वाहन यहां पर पार्क कर सकते हैं। इन दुकानों पर इतने ऑफर चल रहे हैं। इस दौरान ग्राहकों से आग्रह किया जाता है कि ऑनलाइन के बजाए ऑफलाइन खरीदी करें। साथ ही स्लोगन ‘जहां आपको सम्मान है, वही आपकी दुकान है’ भी बनवाया है।

