  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • For The First Time Since March, The Number Of Patients Who Died Of Corona For Two Consecutive Days Was Zero, But The Death Rate Was 2.02, Higher Than The National Rate Of 1.50 Percent.

इंदौर में संक्रमण:मार्च के बाद पहली बार लगातार 2 दिन कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा शून्य पर, लेकिन मृत्यु दर 2.02 जो राष्ट्रीय दर 1.50% से ज्यादा

इंदौर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विशेषज्ञ बोले - कोविड-19 संक्रमण कम हुआ है, लेकिन खत्म नहीं हुआ है।
  • संक्रमण घटने, तुरंत इलाज करवाने से कम हो रहे मरीज, अस्पतालों में 62% से अधिक बेड भी खाली
  • देर रात 5350 सैंपलाें की जांच रिपाेर्ट आई, इसमें 5185 निगेटिव, जबकि 148 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

मार्च के बाद पहली बार इंदौर में लगातार दो दिन सोमवार-मंगलवार को कोरोना से होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा शून्य रहा। इन सात महीनों में कभी 2-3 तो कभी 6-7 मौतें दर्ज हुईं, पर अब महामारी का असर कम होने और मरीजों के घटने के कारण मृतकों की संख्या शून्य पर आई है। हालांकि 679 लोगों की मौत के कारण मृत्यु दर 2.02 प्रतिशत रही, जो राष्ट्रीय मृत्यु दर 1.50 प्रतिशत से अधिक है। अप्रैल से लगातार मौतें हो रही थीं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों का कहना है कि संक्रमण दर घटने, गंभीर मरीज कम आने और सबसे अहम मरीजों के तुरंत इलाज करवाने से हालात सुधरने लगे हैं।

148 नए संक्रमित, अभी 3241 एक्टिव मरीज
मंगलवार देर रात 5350 सैंपलाें की जांच रिपाेर्ट आई, जिसमें 5185 निगेटिव, जबकि 148 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। अब तक जिले में 3 लाख 90 हजार 153 सैंपलों की जांच हो चुकी है। इनमें 33 हजार 719 संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। अब तक 29799 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 679 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। अभी भी जिले में 3241 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। वहीं रैपिड एंटीजन सैंपल की संख्या 1 लाख 6 हजार 258 हो गई है। पाॅजिटिव रेट की बात करें तो यह अब 2.77 पर पहुंच गया है।

इन क्षेत्रों से आए नए मरीज
देर रात इंदौर में 96 क्षेत्रों में कोरोना मरीज मिले। इसमें से संजय कॉलोनी महू ऐसा क्षेत्र रहा, जहां पहली बार संक्रमित मिले हैं। यहां पर 4 लोगों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। स्कीम नंबर 71, बालाजी रेसीडेंसी, तिरुमला में 5, स्नेहलता गंज, कैंट एरिया महू, महालक्ष्मी नगर में 4-4, नवलखा, खातीवाला टैंक, नंदा नगर, मिश्रा विहार गीता भवन, वंदना नगर, श्री राम एन्क्लेव, इंद्रा लोक कॉलोनी और एकता नगर में 3-3 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा ज्यादातर क्षेत्रों में एक या दो में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है।

मरीज कम होंगे तो मौत का आंकड़ा घटेगा ही: डॉ. डोसी
अरबिंदो अस्पताल के डॉ. रवि डोसी कहते हैं कि बीमारी से मरने वालों की संख्या कम हो रही है, क्योंकि अब वार्डों में भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या एक तिहाई से कम बची है। मरीज कम होंगे तो उस अनुपात में मौत का आंकड़ा भी कम होगा। अब अस्पताल वे ही मरीज आ रहे हैं, जिन्हें सांस लेने में परेशानी है। कुल मरीजों की संख्या भी कम हुई है, उसकी वजह ये है कि लोग सचेत होकर जल्दी जांच व इलाज करवा रहे हैं। जिनकी तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ी, वह ऐसे हैं, जिनके संक्रमण के कारण फेफड़े खराब हो गए और दूसरी परेशानियां सामने आ गई।

ऑक्सीजन सेचुरेशन कम तो बीमारी घातक: डॉ. दीक्षित
एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन डॉ. संजय दीक्षित के मुताबिक, इंदौर ही नहीं, बल्कि मप्र और देश में भी मौतों की संख्या कम हुई है। इसके मुख्य दो कारण है। पहला यह कि संक्रमण की दर कम हो गई है, जिससे बीमारी की गंभीरता भी कम हुई है। दूसरा, यह बीमारी सिर्फ उन्हीं लोगों के लिए घातक है, जिनका ऑक्सीजन सेचुरेशन 80 प्रतिशत से कम हो और उन्हें शुगर या अन्य बीमारी हो। केस की लेट रिपोर्टिंग भी कम हो गई है।

अस्पतालों में 62 फीसदी बेड खाली
इधर, अस्पतालों में 62 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा बेड खाली हैं। सामान्य वार्ड पूरी तरह खाली पड़े हैं, आईसीयू में जरूर मरीजों की तादाद ज्यादा है। इसमें भी वे मरीज हैं, जो लंबे समय से बीमार हैं या ऑक्सीजन लेवल बेहद कम है। कोविड के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. अमित मालाकार बताते हैं कि 655 आईसीयू बेड में 234 मरीज भर्ती हैं। कुल 4129 में से 2567 बेड खाली हैं।

आईएमए ने कहा-संक्रमण कम हुआ, खत्म नहीं
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सतीश जोशी व सचिव डॉ. साधना सोडानी ने कहा कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण कम हुआ है, लेकिन खत्म नहीं हुआ है। त्योहार के समय विशेष एहतियात बरती जाए।

