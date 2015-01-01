पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:प्यारे मियां के घर से सवा लाख की विदेशी शराब जब्त

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • यौन शोषण के मामले में जबलपुर जेल में है प्यारे

बच्चियों के यौन शोषण के मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपी प्यारे मियां के इंदौर के लालाराम नगर स्थित घर से 10 लीटर विदेशी शराब जब्त हुई है। इसकी कीमत एक लाख 20 हजार रुपए बताई जा रही है। आरोपी ने घर में ही बार बना रखा था, जिसमें अलग-अलग बोतलें सजा रखी थीं। पलासिया पुलिस ने आबकारी अधिकारियों से जांच कराने के बाद प्यारे मियां पर एक और केस दर्ज किया है।

पलासिया पुलिस के मुताबिक, भोपाल पुलिस ने इस बार को सील कर दिया था। अवैध निर्माण तोड़ते समय नगर निगम की टीम ने फिर यहां सर्चिंग की तो ये चीजें मिलीं। निगम की टीम ने ताला तोड़कर बार में रखी महंगी शराब की बोतलें पुलिस को सौंप दीं।

पुलिस को बरगलाया था- बोतलों में है रंगीन पानी
जब भोपाल और इंदौर पुलिस ने इस घर की सर्चिंग की थी तो प्यारे मियां ने यह कहकर बरगला दिया था कि बोतलों में रंगीन पानी भरा हुआ है। पुलिस ने तभी उसे सील कर दिया था। अब जब आबकारी अधिकारियों ने अपनी रिपोर्ट दी तो पता चला उसमें शराब थी। प्यारे मियां अभी जबलपुर जेल में है।

