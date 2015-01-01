पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Former Councilor, His Brother And Friend Arrested For Cutting The Colony On The Land Of Airport Expansion

जमीन का खेल:एयरपोर्ट विस्तार की जमीन पर कॉलोनी काटकर कब्जे के आरोप में पूर्व पार्षद, उसका भाई और दोस्त गिरफ्तार

इंदौर13 मिनट पहले
  • प्यारे मियां और जफर खान के साथ कॉलोनी काटने में था शामिल
  • कोर्ट से 3 दिन का रिमांड मिला, कागजों को लेकर होगी पूछताछ

एयरपोर्ट विस्तार की जमीन पर कॉलोनी काटकर कब्जे के आरोप में पुलिस ने इंदौर के पूर्व पार्षद, उसके भाई और साथी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने उनसे पूछताछ के लिए तीन दिन का रिमांड भी लिया है।

चंदन नगर पुलिस ने एयरपोर्ट विस्तार की जमीन पर कॉलोनी काटने के मामले में पूर्व पार्षद अनवर कादरी, उसके भाई मोहम्मद फिरोज खान और साथी अशरफ मोहम्मद को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस ने कुख्यात बदमाश प्यारे मियां के खिलाफ थाना क्षेत्र में धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया था, जिसमें उसने अपने साथी जफर के साथ मिलकर धोखाधड़ी की थी।

मामले में पुलिस ने जफरखान को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। उसने एयरपोर्ट के पीछे लक्ष्मी नगर कॉलोनी काटी थी। इसी कॉलोनी में पूर्व पार्षद कादरी और उसके भाई व साथी का कब्जा भी था। उन्हें भी जानकारी थी कि यहां कॉलोनी काटी नहीं जा सकती, फिर भी वे लोगों को झांसा दे रहे थे। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने प्यारे मियां को भी गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूछताछ की थी। अब 4 दिन पहले कादरी और उसके साथियों को नोटिस दिया था। कहा था कि वे बेगुनाही साबित करें। आरोपियों ने पुलिस को कुछ दस्तावेज सौंपे, लेकिन वे ये साबित नहीं कर पाए कि उनका इस जमीन में लेना-देना नहीं है। इसके बाद उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने उन्हें गुरुवार को कोर्ट पेश किया, जहां से तीन दिन का रिमांड मिला है।

