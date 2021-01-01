पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएवीवी दीक्षांत समारोह:इसरो के पूर्व चैयरमैन किरण कुमार होंगे मुख्य अतिथि, 50 फीसदी लोगों को मिलेगी आयोजन में एंट्री

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
कुलपति प्रोफेसर रेणु जैन ने समारोह को लेकर जानकारी दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
कुलपति प्रोफेसर रेणु जैन ने समारोह को लेकर जानकारी दी।

देवी अहिल्या यूनिवर्सिटी का दीक्षांत समारोह अब 18 के बजाय 19 फरवरी को होगा। मुख्य अतिथि इसरो के पूर्व चेयरमैन एएस किरण कुमार होंगे। कुलाधिपति आनंदी बेन पटेल और उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव भी कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करेंगे। समारोह में पारंपरिक मालवी वेशभूषा की झलक भी देखने को मिलेगी।

कोरोना संकट के बीच हो रहे दीक्षांत समारोह में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन होगा। इसी कारण 1100 सीटों की क्षमता वाले यूनिवर्सिटी ऑडिटोरियम में आधे यानी 550 व्यक्तियों को ही एंट्री दी जाएगी। इसमें करीब 200 छात्र, 150 एकेडमिक कॉउंसलिंग के सदस्य रहेंगे। जबकि 200 सीटों पर अन्य प्रोफेसर, मीडिया और वीआईपी शामिल बैठेंगे। मेडल पाने वाले छात्र के साथ अभिभावक या किसी अन्य व्यक्ति की एंट्री नहीं हो सकेगी। इस बार समारोह में 2017-18 और 2018-19 के छात्रों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इन सत्र के शोधार्थी को पीएचडी डिग्री अवार्ड होगी और अलग-अलग कोर्स के टॉपर छात्रों को सिल्वर और गोल्ड मेडल से सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

