  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Former Minister Verma Said Winning 9 People Of Congress, BJP Planning, If Emrati Devi Wins, She Would Have Become A Sore Throat, So BJP Dealt

इंदौर:पूर्व मंत्री वर्मा बोले - कांग्रेस के 9 लोगों का जीतना भाजपा की प्लानिंग, इमरती देवी जीत जातीं तो गले की हड्डी बनतीं, इसलिए भाजपा ने निपटाया

इंदौरएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा ने कांग्रेस की हार का ठीकरा ईवीएम पर फोड़ा

पूर्व मंत्री सज्जन सिंह वर्मा ने मध्य प्रदेश में उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की हार की सबसे बड़ी वजह ईवीएम गड़बड़ी को बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने ईवीएम में जादूगरी कर यह चुनाव जीता है। यह विकल्प हमारे पास भी आया था, लेकिन हमने इसका सहारा नहीं लिया। कांग्रेस को 9 सीट मिलने और इमरती देवी के हार को उन्होंने भाजपा का प्लान बताया। कहा इमरती देवी गले की हड्डी बन जातीं, इसलिए भाजपा ने उन्हें निपटवा दिया।

सज्जन सिंह वर्मा ने कहा - उपचुनाव में ऐसा कोई इलाका नहीं बचा, जहां मैं नहीं गया। सब जगह घूमा, पब्लिक इतनी उमड़ रही थी। राजनीतिक दृष्टिकोण से मैं कभी ग्वालियर नहीं गया था। जब मैं उपचुनाव के समय ग्वालियर पहुंचा तो मेरे सम्मान में हजारों लोगों ने रैली निकाली। जब मुरैना, दतिया पहुंचा तो वहां भी हजारों लोग एकत्रित हुए। खुद लोगों का इस प्रकार से आना यह दर्शाता था कि एक तरफा कांग्रेस के पक्ष में माहौल है।

कांग्रेस के 9 लोगों का जीतना भाजपा की प्लानिंग
कांग्रेस के 9 लोगों के जीतने को उन्होंने टारगेटेड बताया। कहा कि भाजपा जिसे हराना चाहती थी, जो उनके लिए सूतक थे, जैसे इमरती देवी कहीं ना कहीं गले की हड्डी बनती। ऐंदल सिंह कंसाना ये भी कहीं ना कहीं गले की हड्डी बनते, ऐसे सभी लोगों को भाजपा ने निपटाया है। टारगेट के तहत पूर्ण बहुमत लेकर सरकार में बैठ गए हैं।

तुलसी को खुद यकीन नहीं था वे इतने वोटों से जीतेंगे

सांवेर से तुलसी सिलावट के रिकार्ड 53 हजार से जीत पर कहा कि सिलावट तो खुद कहते हैं कि मुझे उम्मीद थी कि 5 से 10 हजार के बीच में जीतूंगा। अब 50 हजार से जीत रहे हैं तो यह साफ लग रहा है कि जादूगरी हुई है। इस चुनाव में हमसे भी ईवीएम के कई जादूगर लोग टकराए थे, लेकिन हमारा सिद्धांत था कि गांधी जी की पार्टी है, हम छल बल और कपट से सत्ता प्राप्त नहीं करंेगे। जो दो तीन टीम मुझसे टकराई थीं, उन्होंने कहा था कि आप तो हमें ताले में बंद कर देना फिर भी 28 की 28 सीट आपके पक्ष में आएंगे, तब आप हमारा मेहनताना देना। हमने तो नहीं किया भाजपा ने किया।

जनता कांग्रेस को 28 सीट जिताकर कलंक को धोना चाहती थी

जनता ने जब 2018 में कांग्रेस को बहुमत से जिताया। जनता ने खुद देखा कि किस प्रकार से भ्रष्टाचार के रुपयों से मनुष्य की मंडी लगी। विधायक बिकने लगे। मप्र जैसे शांत राज्य के माथे पर इन्होंने कलंक लगा दिया। उस कलंक काे कांग्रेस को वोट देकर जनता धोना चाहती थी। जनता कांग्रेस के साथ खड़ी थी। हमने तो 28 में से 28 सीटें जीतने की सोची थी, लेकिन ईवीएम मशीन की जादूगरी से हम पार नहीं पा पाए।

दिग्विजय सिंह ने कभी पार्टी को कमजोर करने की कोशिश नहीं की

दिग्विजय सिंह को लेकर कहा कि छोटे से बड़ा नेता कांग्रेस को मजबूत करने में लगा हुआ है। किसी एक अकेले व्यक्ति पर दोषा रोपण सही नहीं है। एकाध घटनाक्रम में हो सकता है कहीं कांग्रेस को हानि पहुंची हो। दिग्विजय सिंह की मंशा कभी नहीं रही की कांग्रेस कमजोर हो। कई सारे फैक्टर हार-जीत के होते हैं। हमें नैतिक साहस के साथ कांग्रेस को फिर से खड़ा करने की जरूरत है।

