  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Four Arrested In Burhanpur Along With Indore Doctor And Retired ASI Of BSF In Transaction Of Old Notes

नोटबंदी बेअसर:पुराने नोटों के लेन-देन में इंदौर का डॉक्टर व बीएसएफ का रिटायर्ड एएसआई सहित बुरहानपुर में चार गिरफ्तार

इंदौर/बुरहानपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • 19.6 लाख की पुरानी और 1.90 लाख की नई करंसी जब्त

पुरानी करंसी लेन-देन के मामले में पुलिस ने इंदौर के फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट और रिटायर्ड बीएसएफ एएसआई सहित चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। बुरहानपुर से गिरफ्तार दो युवक आठ फीसदी पर बाजार से पुरानी करंसी जमा करते थे और इसे 12 प्रतिशत पर इंदौर में फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट और रिटायर्ड एएसआई को देते थे।

पुरानी करंसी के लेन-देन की शिकायत मिलने पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने 7 नवंबर की दोपहर बस स्टैंड से सरस्वती नगर निवासी शुभम कोष्ठी और लक्ष्मीनगर निवासी सौरभ पालीवाल को गिरफ्तार किया था। इनके पास से 2 लाख 56 हजार रुपए (पुराने नोट) जब्त किए गए थे।

पूछताछ में दोनों ने इंदौर के लक्ष्मीनगर निवासी फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट गगन सिंह तोमर और अंबिकापुर एक्सटेंशन इंदौर निवासी रिटायर्ड बीएसएफ एएसआई सुभाष रामचंद्रलाल शर्मा को करंसी देने की बात कबूली है। इसके बाद पुलिस टीम इंदौर रवाना हुई और यहां से दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

गगन के पास से 10 लाख रुपए के पुराने, 1 लाख 90 हजार रुपए के नए और सुभाष के पास से 7 लाख 50 हजार रुपए के पुराने नोट जब्त किए गए हैं। फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट गगन पूरे मामले का मास्टरमाइंड है। रिटायर्ड एएसआई सुभाष उसका सहयोगी है। मामले में पुलिस ने धारा 349, 102 और नोटबंदी एक्ट के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

उज्जैन से पकड़े थे नकली नोट चलाने के दो आरोपी

चार महीने पहले नकली नोट चलाने के मामले में बुरहानपुर जिले के दो आरोपी उज्जैन में पकड़े गए थे। उज्जैन एसटीएफ ने इस मामले में चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया था। इनमें मांजरोद निवासी विधायक प्रतिनिधि किरण सोंडकर और खकनार सुनील निवासी भी शामिल थे। दोनों कांग्रेस नेताओं के करीबी हैं। मास्टर माइंड सुनील था।

