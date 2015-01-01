पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Four Teams Deposited 35 Thousand Kg Plastic In Plastic Premier League, 8 Days Left To Complete The Tournament

पीपीएल:प्लास्टिक प्रीमियर लीग में चार टीमों ने जमा कर लिया 35 हजार किलो प्लास्टिक, टूर्नामेंट पूरा होने में 8 दिन बाकी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
आईपीएल की तर्ज पर निगम द्वारा शुरू किए गए प्लास्टिक प्रीमियर लीग (पीपीएल) में 4 टीमों ने 35 हजार किलो से ज्यादा प्लास्टिक जमा कर लिया है। टूर्नामेंट पूरा होने में 8 दिन ही बाकी हैं।

निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने बताया टीम 1 (जोन 1, 2, 3, 4), टीम 2 (जोन 10, 11, 12, 18, 19), टीम 3 (जोन 5, 6, 7, 8, 9), टीम 4 (जोन 13, 14, 15, 16, 17) से प्लास्टिक संग्रहित कर रही हैं। सभी टीमों के साथ प्लास्टिक संग्रहण वाहन भी दिए गए हैं। टीमों को 30 नवंबर तक प्लेट, चम्मच, कटोरी, डिब्बा, ग्लास, कप, पानी की थैलियां, डिब्बे, बोरी, खाली बॉटल, पन्नी, कवर्स आदि प्लास्टिक का संग्रहण करना है।

प्लास्टिक के वजन के मान से अंक प्रदान किए जा रहे हैं। टीम 1 अब तक 11894 किलो प्लास्टिक जमा कर 118 अंक के साथ टॉप पर आ गई है। टीम 2 ने 9379 किलो प्लास्टिक जमा कर 95 अंक किए हैं। टीम 3 ने 7584 किलो प्लास्टिक इकट्ठा कर 73 अंक प्राप्त किए वहीं टीम 4 सिर्फ 6459 किलो प्लास्टिक ही ले सकी है, जिससे उसे 65 अंक प्राप्त हुए हैं।

