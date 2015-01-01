पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021:शहर के चार प्रयोग, जिनसे स्वच्छता का पंच लगाना होगा आसान

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इंदौर पूरे देश के लिए आदर्श है। दूसरे शहर इंदौर से सीखकर इंदौर को ही टक्कर देने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। इस बीच इंदौर पांचवीं बार सबको पीछे छोड़ने के लिए नए प्रयोग कर रहा है। इसमें सबसे क्रांतिकारी छह तरह के सेग्रीगेशन का है। इसके लिए कचरा गाड़ियों में बदलाव शुरू कर दिए हैं। अब इन तीन डिब्बों के अलावा काला डब्बा भी लगाया गया है। इसमें ट्यूबलाइट, बल्ब, पेंट के डिब्बे डाल सकते हैं। पांचवें डिब्बे में पुराने कंप्यूटर के पार्ट्स और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आयटम डाले जाएंगे। छठे डब्बे लोगों को अपने घर पर अलग से ही रखना होगा। यह प्लास्टिक वेस्ट का होगा।

सीटी-पीटी में सेंसर : सार्वजनिक टॉयलेट की सफाई के लिए सेंसर लगाए जा रहे हैं। इससे गंदगी का स्तर सीधे कंट्रोल रूम में प्रसारित होगा और सफाई करने वाली टीम को मौके पर भेज दिया जाएगा। टॉयलेट के आसपास हरियाली और पेंटिंग करवाई गई है।

700 दीवारों पर थ्री-डी पेंटिंग: शहर के प्रमुख चौराहों, मार्ग, नदी किनारे, उद्यानों में स्वच्छता के संदेश लिखे जा रहे हैं। 700 दीवारों पर संदेश लिखे जा चुके हैं। कोरोना वॉरियर की थ्री-डी पेंटिंग भी बनाई जा रही हैं।

निर्माणाधीन इमारतों को तिरपाल से नहीं ढंका तो 10 हजार तक जुर्माना
स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण में शहर की आबोहवा को साफ रखने के लिए भी नंबर हैं। इसके तहत निर्माण कार्य के दौरान उठने वाली धूल और सीमेंट की रोकथाम के लिए तिरपाल से ढंका जाना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। ऐसा नहीं करने वाले पर निगम 10 हजार रुपए तक का स्पॉट फाइन लगाएगा।

निगम प्रशासक डॉ. पवन शर्मा ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल की 2017 में जारी गाइडलाइन का हवाला देते हुए जोनल अधिकारियों आकस्मिक चेकिंग करने के लिए कहा। दो बार चालानी कार्रवाई के बाद भी अगर कोई व्यवस्था में बदलाव नहीं करे तो मौके से सारी सामग्री जब्त कर ली जाए। इसके परिवहन का खर्च भी भवन स्वामी से लिया जाए।

