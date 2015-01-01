पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Four Youths Stopped The Couple On The Way, Said 'Tomorrow You Are Going Faster', After This, Kicking Punches On Both Sides.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदौर में चले लात-घूंसे:चार युवकों ने दंपति को रास्ते में रोका, बोले- 'कल तू तेज चल रहा है', इसके बाद भिड़ गए दोनों पक्ष

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदौर के संयोजिता गंज थाना क्षेत्र में मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है।
  • दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, दंपति के बाद युवकों ने भी लगाए आरोप

इंदौर में रास्ता रोकने की बात को लेकर राज टॉकिज वाली गली में एक दंपत्ति को चार लोगों ने पीट दिया। हालांकि दूसरे पक्ष ने भी मारपीट का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। दंपति ने खुद को बचाने के लिए विरोध किया। दंपति और चार लोग गुत्थमगुत्था हो गए। इस दौरान महिला की सोने की चेन भी गिर गई।

संयोगितागंज पुलिस ने दिनेश पिता रामभरोसे सिलावट निवासी कलाली मोहल्ला की शिकायत पर धर्मेंद्र, जितेन्द्र, नितिन और जितेन्द्र सिलावट के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। दिनेश ने पुलिस को बताया, शुक्रवार को राज टॉकिज वाली गली में उसे आरोपियों ने उसे रोका। अभद्रता करते हुए बोले- 'कल तू ज्यादा तेज चल रहा था।'

इस पर दिनेश की पत्नी खुशबू बोली कि तुमने हमारा रास्ता क्यों रोका? इसी बात पर आरोपी रास्ते पर ही फरियादी की पत्नी के साथ हाथापाई करने लगे, तभी वहां खड़े धर्मेंद्र और जितेन्द्र ने भी दंपति से हाथापाई करने लगे। फिर धर्मेंद्र ने लोहे के पाइप से दिनेश की पिटाई कर दी। विवाद के दौरान उसकी पत्नी की ढाई तोले वजनी सोने की चेन भी कहीं गिर गई।

उधर, पुलिस ने जितेन्द्र पिता मुन्नालाल सिलावट निवासी कलाली मोहल्ला की शिकायत पर दंपति दिनेश और खुशबू सिलावट के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। जितेंद्र ने बताया कि रास्ते में जा रहे दंपति ने उसे रोका और गाली-गलौज करने लगे। उसके साथी नितिन ने मना किया, तो दिनेश ने नितिन को सिर मे डंडा मार दिया। दिनेश की पत्नी खुशबू भी नितिन को पीटने लगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें