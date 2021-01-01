पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:लगातार चौथा कोल्ड डे, फिर भी दस साल के मुकाबले इस बार की जनवरी कम सर्द रही

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
सर्द मौसम का असर सड़कों पर भी दिखने लगा है। रात 9 बजे जहां भारी ट्रैफिक दिखता था, वहां अब ऐसी स्थिति। तस्वीर बीआरटीएस की। फोटो | ओपी सोनी - Dainik Bhaskar
सर्द मौसम का असर सड़कों पर भी दिखने लगा है। रात 9 बजे जहां भारी ट्रैफिक दिखता था, वहां अब ऐसी स्थिति। तस्वीर बीआरटीएस की। फोटो | ओपी सोनी

उत्तर भारत से 12 से 15 किमी प्रतिघंटे रफ्तार से आ रही बर्फीली हवाओं के कारण लगातार चौथा कोल्ड डे रहा। अधिकतम तापमान गुरुवार के 23.6 के मुकाबले 0.6 डिग्री घटकर 22.6 डिग्री रहा। यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है।

बुधवार रात पारा 7.9 डिग्री था, जो गुरुवार रात और घटकर 7.2 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड हुआ। यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम है। सर्द हवा के बाद भी इस बार जनवरी पिछले एक दशक के मुकाबले उतनी सर्द नहीं है। सर्दी के तीन महीने खत्म हो गए। इनमें से 26 दिन ही ठंड महसूस हुई, जब तापमान सामान्य से कम दर्ज हुआ। ठंड का असर 31 जनवरी तक रहेगा। फरवरी लगते ही पश्चिमी विक्षोभ प्रदेश में प्रवेश करेगा। हवा की दिशा बदलते ही तापमान बढ़ेगा।

10 साल में जनवरी का न्यूनतम तापमान ऐसा
10 साल में जनवरी का न्यूनतम तापमान ऐसा

इस बार नमी से ठंड का पैटर्न प्रभावित
मौसम विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. डीपी दुबे के मुताबिक इस बार नवंबर, दिसंबर और जनवरी में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी आती रही। इस वजह से ठंड प्रभावित हुई।

