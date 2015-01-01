पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गीता जयंती महोत्सव:गीता जयंती महोत्सव 23 से, 62 साल में पहली बार 7 के बजाय 5 दिन मनेगा उत्सव

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • श्रद्धालुओं को रोज कोरोना से बचाव के अलग-अलग संकल्प दिलाएंगे

गीता भवन में 63वां गीता जयंती महोत्सव 23 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा। महोत्सव अपने 62 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार सात के बजाय पांच दिन दिन मनाया जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते केवल एक समय दोपहर 1.30 से शाम 5.30 बजे तक संतों के प्रवचन होंगे। श्रद्धालुओं को पांच दिन अलग-अलग संकल्प दिलवाए जाएंगे। मुख्य पर्व मोक्षदा एकादशी पर 25 दिसंबर को मनाया जाएगा।

ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष गोपालदास मित्तल, मंत्री राम ऐरन ने बताया महोत्सव की शुरुआत 23 को दोपहर 1.30 बजे शंख-ध्वनि एवं वैदिक मंगलाचरण से होगी। पहले दिन मास्क लगाने, दूसरे दिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने, तीसरे दिन सैनिटाइजर व हाथ साफ रखने, चौथे दिन दूसरों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए प्रेरित करने और पांचवें दिन इंदौर को स्वच्छता का पंच लगाने में सहयोग देने का संकल्प दिलाया जाएगा।

भक्तों के लिए सब्जी-पूरी, फलाहार, मिष्ठान की व्यवस्था नहीं की जाएगी। सत्संग समिति के संयोजक रामविलास राठी ने बताया प्रवेश द्वार पर सैनिटाइजर, ऑक्सीमीटर आदि से जांच के बाद भक्तों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कर परिसर की क्षमता से आधे भक्तों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

देशभर से ये संत होंगे शामिल
अंतरराष्ट्रीय रामस्नेही संप्रदाय के आचार्य, जगदगुरु स्वामी रामदयाल महाराज की अध्यक्षता में आयोजन होगा। महोत्सव में ये संत आएंगे- अयोध्या के स्वामी श्रीधराचार्य, वृंदावन के स्वामी प्रणवानंद महाराज, डाकोर (गुजरात) के स्वामी देवकीनंदन दास, हरिद्वार के स्वामी सर्वेश चैतन्य महाराज, उज्जैन के प्रख्यात जीवन प्रबंधन गुरु पं. विजयशंकर मेहता, स्वामी वीतरागानंद, गोधरा की साध्वी परमानंदा सरस्वती, चिन्मय मिशन इंदौर के स्वामी प्रबुद्धानंद सरस्वती, पानीपत के स्वामी दिव्यानंद सरस्वती।

विद्याधाम के महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी चिन्मयानंद सरस्वती, अन्नपूर्णा आश्रम के स्वामी विश्वेश्वरानंद गिरि, अखंडधाम आश्रम के स्वामी डाॅ. चेतन स्वरूप, मां आनंदमयी आश्रम के स्वामी केदार बाबा शामिल होंगे।

