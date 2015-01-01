पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण रोकने की जद्दोजहद:इंदौर में सामान्य सर्जरी 1 माह के लिए होंगी बंद, 1800 बेड और बढ़ाएंगे; कलेक्टर ने दिए निर्देश

इंदौर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आड़ा बाजार: खरीदारी जरूरी पर भीड़ से बचें।
  • बढ़ते कोरोना को लेकर कलेक्टर ने डॉक्टर व अफसरों के साथ की समीक्षा

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते अस्पतालों में एक बार फिर बेड की कमी आने लगी है। इसे देखते हुए कलेक्टर ने मंगलवार को कोरोना को लेकर हुई समीक्षा बैठक में निर्देश दिए कि एक माह तक इलेक्टिव सर्जरी (वह जिन्हें मरीज की जान पर खतरा नहीं होने पर टाला जा सकता है) को बंद कर दिया जाए। कलेक्टर ने 1800 बेड और बढ़ाने के लिए कहा है, इसमें एक बार निजी अस्पतालों में अन्य मरीजों को प्रभावित नहीं करते हुए कोरोना मरीजों के बेड की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। चाचा नेहरू, कैंसर अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन लाइन डलने पर वहां भी दो सौ मरीजों के लिए व्यवस्था हो जाएगी।

बाजार रात 8 बजे ही होंगे बंद, चौराहों पर खड़े होकर अधिकारी देंगे समझाइश
बाजार बंद रात आठ बजे ही होंगे और अभी सख्ती जारी रहेगी, जब तक हालात नियंत्रण में नहीं होते। सभी एसडीएम, पुलिस व प्रशासन के लोग सामाजिक संगठनों के साथ चौराहों पर खड़े होकर लोगों को समझाइश देंगे। यह भी कहा गया कि इंदौर का एरिया काफी बड़ा और यहां कई विविधता हैं, ऐसे में हर्ड इम्युनिटी आने में समय लगेगा, इसलिए लोगों को जागरूक होना और कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना अहम है।

फिर से होम आइसोलेशन टीम बनेंगी
मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए होम आइसोलेशन टीम गठित की जाएगी, जो मरीजों को मार्गदर्शन देंगी। इंजेक्शन रेमडेसिवीर के भी दामों को नियंत्रण में रखा जाएगा। कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम को उनके क्षेत्र के अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति पर भी नजर रखने के लिए कहा है। बैठक में आईएमए के डॉ. संजय लोंढे, सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रवीण जड़िया, डीन डॉ. संजय दीक्षित, डॉ. हेमंत जैन के साथ ही सभी एसडीएम व कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल से जुड़े अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन है

शहर की स्वच्छ दीवारों पर भी यही अपील
शहर की स्वच्छ दीवारों पर भी यही अपील

क्योंकि... पॉश कॉलोनियों में कोरोना का कहर
1. मनोरमागंज में 20 मरीज पॉजिटिव मिले। गुमाश्ता नगर में 11, विजय नगर में 10, साऊथ तुकोगंज में 10, सुदामा नगर व सुखलिया में 8-8 केस सामने आए हैं।

651 आईसीयू बेड में से 400 से ज्यादा भरे हैं
2. शहर के निजी व सरकारी अस्पतालों में आईसीयू में 651 बेड हैं, जिनमें 400 से ज्यादा खाली हैं। एचडीयू में 925 बेड की क्षमता है यहां 386 भरे हुए हैं।

रैपिड एंटीजन पॉजिटिव मरीजों का रिकॉर्ड नहीं
3. स्वास्थ्य विभाग बड़ी संख्या में रैपिड एंटीजन जांच कर रहा, लेकिन रैपिड एंटीजन जांच में पॉजिटिव मरीजों का रिकॉर्ड होम आइसोलेशन शाखा के पास नहीं है।

गांव के फीवर क्लिनिक में शहर से ज्यादा मरीज
4. फीवर क्लिनिक में रोज 1800 मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं। शहरी क्लिनिक में अब तक 1.28 लाख तो गांवों में 1.34 लाख मरीज पहुंचे। जिले में 44 फीवर क्लिनिक हैं।

