लड़कियों की खरीद-फरोख्त:घुमाने ले गए परिचित ने युवती काे महिला एजेंट के साथ मिलकर दो लाख में बेच दिया, 5 दिन बाद चंगुल से छूटी

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
रावजी बाजार पुलिस ने एक युवती की खरीद-फरोख्त करने वाली महिला एजेंट सहित तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। मुख्य आरोपी युवती का परिचित है। वह सैर कराने के बहाने घर से ले गया था। फिर महिला एजेंट की मदद से दो लाख रुपए में सौदा कर दिया था। खरीदार ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया। पांच दिन बाद युवती उसके चंगुल से छूटकर घर आई और पूरा वाकया बताया।

सीएसपी दिशेष अग्रवाल के अनुसार, घटना तीन महीने पहले की है। साउथ तोड़ा में रहने वाली 21 वर्षीय युवती अचानक गायब हो गई थी। पांच दिन बाद जब वह लौटी तो परिजन उसे थाने लेकर पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कि मंदसौर का रहने वाला परिचित संजू उर्फ अहमद उर्फ भूपेंद्र गोगे बहाने से उसे गुना के चांचौड़ा गांव ले गया था। वहां उसने सीमा नामक महिला से मिलवाया। सीमा ने फतेह सिंह नाम के युवक से उसका दो लाख में सौदा कर दिया। गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि आरोपी महिला जिनकी शादी नहीं हो पाती है, उनसे संपर्क करती है। फिर दलालों व परिचितों से गरीब घर की लड़कियां लाकर उनकी शादी करवा देती है।

