  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Guddu, Who Spent 10 Hours In The Booth, Suspected Of Fake Voting, Roamed Throughout The Day, Reached More Than A Hundred Polling Stations

सांवेर उपचुनाव:जिस बूथ पर फर्जी वोटिंग की शंका, वहां 10 घंटे डटे रहे गुड्‌डू, सिलावट दिनभर घूमते रहे, सौ से ज्यादा मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 100 से ज्यादा मतदान केंद्रों से वोटिंग की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

रिपोर्ट-1 : फर्जी मतदान का इतना खौफ कि जिलाध्यक्ष खुद एजेंट बनकर बूथ पर बैठ गए
इंडेक्स मेडिकल कॉलेज में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू और जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सदाशिव यादव सुबह 5 बजे ही पहुंच गए। यहां पोलिंग बूथ बनाए जाने को लेकर कांग्रेस ने लगातार आपत्ति जताकर बदलने की मांग भी की थी। इस बूथों पर मॉनिटरिंग के लिए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गुड्डू ने खुद मोर्चा संभाला। सुबह 5 से शाम 6 बजे के बीच सिर्फ एक घंटे के लिए गए, बाकी पूरे समय यहीं रहे। वहीं, फर्जी वोटिंग की आशंका को देखते हुए कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष खुद पोलिंग एजेंट बनकर बैठे। हालांकि भाजपा ने इस पर आपत्ति भी ली।

दोपहर में बूथ पर गुड्डू ने एक फर्जी वोटर को भी पकड़ा। बाद में इसे पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया गया। दोपहर में भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट भी यहां पहुंचे। यादव के बूथ पर एजेंट बनने को लेकर भाजपा के साथ उन्होंने भी आपत्ति ली। सुबह से शाम तक चले वोटिंग में यहां के एक बूथ पर 817 में से 331 तो दूसरे बूथ पर 815 में से 357 वोट डले। यहां पर जो मतदाता आईडी की स्कैन कॉपी लेकर आए उनकी वोटिंग पर भी आपत्ति ली गई। ऐसे वोटरों को रोका और कहा-ओरिजनल आईडी या वोटर कार्ड लेकर आए।

रिपोर्ट-2 : जो नेता एक दिन पहले आ गए थे, वे उज्जैन जाने का बहाना कर रुकते रहे बूथों पर
भौंरासला चौराहा जहां इंदौर और सांवेर की सीमा बंटती है, वहां सुबह से भीड़ थी। पास ही लगे बरदरी में 11.35 बजे तक 52 प्रतिशत मतदान हो चुका था। यहां आधी सड़क बनी लेकिन आधी अधूरी थी इसलिए गिट्टी, मुरम और कीचड़ के बीच ही मतदाता पहुंचे।

रेवती में दोनों पार्टियां सक्रिय थीं। यहां 1300 वोट में से 11.40 बजे तक 500 वोट ही डल पाए थे। बारोली का बूथ मेन रोड पर ही था और घर दूर-दूर थे, इसलिए यहां भी 12.5 बजे तक 30 प्रतिशत ही मतदान हुआ था। बारोली से आगे बढ़े तो धरमपुरी, जैतपुरा, सैलसोंदिया में ज्यादा उत्साह नजर आया। दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे तक धरमपुरी में 60 प्रतिशत, राजोदा में 73 प्रतिशत तक मतदान हो चुका था।

इंदौर से बारोली, धरमपुरी और सांवेर तक दोनों ही पार्टी के वे नेता नजर आए जो एक दिन पहले आचार संहिता के कारण इंदौर लौट आए थे। ऐसे ही एक पार्टी से जुड़े नेताओं से जब पूछा तो उनका जवाब था उज्जैन गए थे, ड्राइवर को भूख लगी तो खाना खिलवाने के लिए रुके थे। हालांकि थोड़ी ही देर में उन्हें बूथ वाले रिपोर्ट देने आ गए कि इतने वोट अब तक डल चुके हैं।

रिपोर्ट-3 : चंद्रावतीगंज में सुबह पहली खेप में ही डल गए 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा वोट
सांवेर से 16 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित चंद्रावतीगंज में चुनाव का माहौल मिला-जुला रहा। यहां अधिकांश लोग पहली ही खेप में मतदान कर चुके थे। फिर बाजार में अपने-अपने काम-धंधे पर लग गए। यहां 800-900 के दो पोलिंग बूथ बने हुए थे। दोनों ही जगह दोपहर 1 बजे बाद माहौल ठंडा हो गया, क्योंकि इस वक्त तक आधा गांव मतदान कर चुका था। दोनों जगहों पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बूथ भी थे, लेकिन उनके मन में कोई खटास नहीं दिखी। बोले, 10 दिन का चुनाव है फिर यहीं रहना है।

पिछली बार सिंधिया की सभा में भीड़ कम होने पर लोग बोले कि काफी देर से उनका इंतजार था। जैसे ही वे पहुंचे तो 10 मिनट बाद अचानक भीड़ चल पड़ी। लोगों का दावा है कि यहां से तुलसी को लीड मिलेगी, लेकिन कई लोगों ने कहा कि आसपास के कई गांवों के वोटर भितरघात करेंगे, जिसका फायदा सीधे गुड्डू को मिलेगा। यहां तुलसी का मुकाबला खुद तुलसी है, वहीं गुड्डू 22 साल बाद लौटे हैं तो उनका भी सम्मान है। चुनाव में खास बात देखने को मिली कि यहां महिलाओं में भी जबरदस्त उत्साह था।

रिपोर्ट-4 : सांवेर में रोड से ट्रैफिक की आवाजाही भी, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पूरी तरह रखा ध्यान
सांवेर के बाजार चौक के पास का पोलिंग बूथ। यहां स्कूल के अंदर जहां वोटिंग हो रही थी, वहीं, इसके बाहर सड़क पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के गोले बनाए गए थे जबकि सड़क के आमने-सामने टेबलें थीं। जो भी मतदाता आ रहे थे, उनके हाथों को सैनिटाइज करवाकर टोकन दिए जा रहे थे। वहीं, एक जगह कुर्सियां लगाकर कक्ष भी बनाया गया था। यहां पर पुलिस ने व्यवस्था ऐसी की थी कि ट्रैफिक भी बाधित नहीं हो। जब मतदाताओं की भीड़ ज्यादा हुई, तब ट्रैफिक को गलियों में डायवर्ट किया। खाली होने पर दोबारा वाहनों की आवाजाही शुरू की गई।

सांवेर के बूथ क्रमांक 41, 42 और 42-क में दोपहर 12 बजे तक ही वोटिंग 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा हो गई थी। यहीं के एक मतदान केंद्र पर लाइन लगी। हालांकि लोगों के लिए बूथवार वेटिंग कक्ष बाहर बनाया था। यहां के तीनों केंद्र पर सुबह 7 बजे से ही लोगों की आवाजाही शुरू हो गई थी। तीनों बूथ पर 80 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोटिंग हुई। सांवेर के एक पोलिंग बूथ पर शहनाज बी को उनके पति गोदी में लेकर आए तो तुरंत मतदान केंद्र की व्यवस्था देख रहे लोग व्हील चेयर लेकर पहुंचे।

रिपोर्ट-5 : जिस गांव में सीएम और पूर्व सीएम की सभा हुई, वहां करीब 84 फीसदी हुआ मतदान
पाल कांकरिया गांव में सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान और पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ की सभा हुई थी। वहां इस बार 84 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। विधानसभा-2018 में भी इतना ही मतदान हुआ था। बूथ क्रमांक 68 में 850 में से 716, बूथ 68-क में 571 में से 494 और बूथ 69 में 858 में से 702 लोगों ने मतदान किया।

सांवेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के ग्राम गुरान में पहली बार मतदान करने के लिए युवाओं की टीम एक साथ पहुंची। गुरान के रहने वाले 19 साल के आशीष शर्मा (पण्डया) ने कहा कि बीकॉम कर रहा हूं, खेती भी करता हूं। पहली बार नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़ा। बेहद खुशी हो रही है कि मैं लोकतंत्र का प्रहरी बन गया हूं।

सांवेर की रहने वाली शिया बिरथरे को डेंगू के कारण पिछले कुछ दिनों से इंदौर के किसी निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया था। यहां से मंगलवार को उसे छुट्टी दे दी गई। जब परिजन शिया को घर ले जाने लगे तो उसने पहले मतदान केंद्र पर जाने की बात कही। परिजन उसे लेकर मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे।

देवास नाके, मांगलिया स्थित छह से अधिक फैक्टरी संचालकों ने कलेक्टर के आदेश के बाद भी वोटिंग के लिए मजदूर, कर्मचारियों को छुट्टी नहीं दी। शिकायत के बाद अफसर पहुंचे और काम चालू स्थिति में मिला। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने ‌इन्हें बंद कराया। करीब तीन हजार मतदाताओं को वोटिंग के लिए छुट्टी मिल सकी।

जहां बड़े नेता आए, सभा और रोड शो किए, वहां पर 80 फीसदी तक वोटिंग

मतदान के दृश्य- मॉर्निंग वॉक करते-करते भी लोग वोट देने पहुंचे, सेल्फी लेकर ग्रुप में शेयर किए फोटो

निपानिया : मॉर्निंग वॉक करते-करते भी लोग वोट देने पहुंच गए। गांव में दो जगह पोलिंग बूथ थे। मल्टी में रहनेे वाले लोग जहां वोटिंग के बाद मास्क लगाए सेल्फी लेकर ग्रुप में फोटो वायरल कर रहे थे।
लसूड़िया परमार : लसूड़िया परमार में कुछ बैंड वाले आए तो वोट देकर लौटे लोगों ने नाचकर जश्न मनाया।
कदवाली बुजुर्ग : 85 वर्षीय शांताबाई और 100 वर्षीय जगन्नाथ मंडलोई भी मतदान करने पहुंचे। जगन्नाथजी को उनके पोते और पड़पोते कुर्सी पर लेकर पहुंचे।
बूथ पर पहुंचे तो पता चला लिस्ट में नाम ही नहीं : ग्रामीण राजवीर राठौर को मतदान से चार दिन पहले मतदान की पर्ची मिल गई, लेकिन जब वोट डालने गए तो पता चला लिस्ट में नाम ही नहीं है। खास बात यह है कि पिछले चुनाव में उसी बूथ पर वोट डालकर आए थे।
