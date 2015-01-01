पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Guests Who Will Not Be Able To Attend Will Be Involved With Live Streaming; Music Canceled, Afternoon Tour, Installments Reception

बैंड, बाजा और कोरोना:जो मेहमान नहीं आ सकेंगे वे लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग से शामिल होंगे; संगीत निरस्त, दोपहर में फेरे, किस्तों में रिसेप्शन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
1500 से ज्यादा शादियां आज एकादशी के दिन
  • 3000 से ज्यादा शादियां हैं शहर में 20 दिन में

कोरोना प्रोटोकाल के बीच बुधवार को शहर में डेढ़ हजार से ज्यादा शादियां होंगी। अधिकतम 250 लोगों को शामिल करने और 10 बजे तक समारोह खत्म करने की पाबंदियों के चलते आयोजन में तमाम बदलाव करना पड़ रहे हैं। कोई किस्तों में रिसेप्शन कर रहा है तो किसी ने होटल के छोटे से परिसर में बारात निकालने की तैयारी की है। फेरे भी रात के बजाय दिन में कर रहे हैं, ताकि लोग कर्फ्यू से पहले घर पहुंच सकें। शादियों की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग की भी तैयारी है। वेडिंग फोटोग्राफर वैभव अग्रवाल बताते हैं, वीडियो कॉलिंग एप पर हर रस्म की लिंक देंगे।

1000 को न्योता, 5 से 10 के बीच 200 के स्लॉट में बुलाए
मेदांता हॉस्पिटल के पास रहने वाले रोहित सिंह चौहान के यहां रिसेप्शन में एक हजार लोगों को न्योता दिया था। गाइड लाइन बाद में आई अब 250 लोगों की ही अनुमति है, इसलिए अलग-अलग टाइम शेड्यूल में बुला रहे हैं। 4 स्लॉट में शाम 5 से 10 बजे के बीच लोगों को बुलाया है।

पांच की बजाय दो दिन में शादी 125 मेहमानों के साथ
मल्हारगंज निवासी सुमन गोयल की बेटी की शादी है। वे बताती हैं कि पांच दिनी शादी दो दिन में कर रहे हैं। 300 मेहमानों के हिसाब से व्यवस्थाएं की थी, अब 125 ही बुलाए हैं। 100 पत्रिकाएं छपाई थी, सिर्फ 60 ही बांटी हैं। भोज का समय रात 8 की बजाय शाम 6 बजे से कर दिया है। मेहमानों से आग्रह कर रहे हैं कि जल्द से जल्द समारोह में शामिल होकर कर्फ्यू के पहले घर लौट जाए।

रिश्तेदारों को भी अब घर नहीं सीधे गार्डन ही बुलाया है
उषानगर निवासी राजेश मित्तल के बेटे की शादी है। वे बताते हैं कि मंगलवार को महिला संगीत था, जिसे निरस्त कर दिया है। 25 को रिसेप्शन भी जल्दी कर रहे हैं। रिश्तेदारों को सीधे मैरिज गार्डन पहुंचने के लिए कहा है। बारात सादगी के साथ होटल के अंदर ही निकालेंगे। वधू पक्ष सनावद से हैं, इसलिए फेरे भी दोपहर में ही करेंगे। 350 को निमंत्रण दिया था अब 200 ही बुला रहे।

