रूबरू होकर होंगी दलीलें:परिवार व जिला कोर्ट में 5 दिसंबर तक 1 दिन के गैप से सुनवाई

इंदौर
  • पक्षकार और वकील चाहें तो वर्चुअल भी सुनवाई में हो सकते हैं शामिल

सोमवार से जिला व सत्र न्यायालय, फैमिली कोर्ट में फेस टू फेस सुनवाई प्रयोग बतौर शुरू कर दी गई है। यह रोज-रोज नहीं बल्कि 5 दिसंबर तक एक दिन छोड़ कर होगी। इसके परिणाम देखने के बाद कोर्ट को नियमित रूप से खोला जा सकता है या नहीं इस पर विचार होगा। वैसे हाई कोर्ट के द्वारा जारी की गई गाइड लाइन में इस बात का भी उल्लेख है कि पक्षकार, वकील चाहें तो वर्चुअल सिस्टम से भी सुनवाई कर सकते हैं।

लाॅकडाउन लगने के बाद ट्रायल प्रोग्राम बंद हो गए थे। विशेष मामले ही अदालतों में सुने जा रहे थे। स्टेट बार काउंसिल के सदस्यों ने पिछले दिनों एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय यादव से मुलाकात की थी। उन्हें बताया कि वकीलों की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब हो रही है।

ट्रायल प्रोग्राम आठ महीने से बंद हैं। इस पर जस्टिस यादव ने 23 नवंबर से कोर्ट प्रयोग बतौर खोले जाने की बात कही थी। हाईकोर्ट द्वारा विगत शुक्रवार को गाइड लाइन जारी की गई। इसमें एक दिन छोड़कर केस चलाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। उधर हाई कोर्ट में वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के जरिए ही सुनवाई होती रहेगी। हाईकोर्ट में अब यह सिस्टम लगभग स्थापित हो गया है। वकील भी दफ्तर, घर या कोर्ट में आकर वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के जरिए पैरवी कर रहे हैं। इस सिस्टम से संक्रमण का खतरा शून्य के बराबर हो गया है।

इधर, इंदौर रीजन में 12 हजार से ज्यादा अपीलों में अटकी है ढाई हजार करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा की इनकम टैक्स राशि

मप्र-छग में विविध टैक्स अपीलों में इनकम टैक्स की 28 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा टैक्स डिमांड लंबित है। आयकर विभाग की विवाद से विश्वास स्कीम के तहत इन सभी अपीलों का निराकरण टैक्स डिमांड मंे राहत के साथ मिल सकता है, इसलिए सभी को इसमें जल्द आवेदन कर देना चाहिए।

यह बात मप्र-छग के प्रधान मुख्य आयकर आयुक्त आरके पालीवाल ने सोमवार को वर्चुअल प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान मीडिया से कही। बताया जाता है िक इंदौर रीजन में इस स्कीम मंे अभी तक 525 आवेदन हो चुके हैं और इंदौर रीजन में करीब 12 हजार अपील लंबित हैं एवं इसमें ढाई हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा की राशि उलझी हुई है।

फेसलेस अपील भी शुरू हो गई
पालीवाल ने कहा कि इंदौर सहित सभी जोन के लिए अलग से एक वाट्सएप नंबर जारी हो रहा है, जिसमें इस स्कीम को लेकर जानकारी ली जा सकती है। साथ ही ईमेल आईडी vsvmpcg@incometax.gov.in पर भी जानकारी ले सकते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रपिता गांधीजी कहते थे कि देश में कानूनी विवाद नहीं होना चाहिए और इस स्कीम में भी टैक्स राशि जमा कराना उद्देश्य नहीं होकर विवाद खत्म करना मूलमंत्र है, जिससे विभाग और करदाता दोनों के बीच विश्वास भी बढ़ेगा। पालीवाल ने बताया कि अब इसमें फेसलेस अपील भी शुरू हो गई है, जिससे विभाग में अब तेजी से निराकरण होंगे, क्योंकि हर अधिकारी के पास रेंडम आधार पर ये केस जा रहे हैं और इन्हें तय समय सीमा में निपटाया जा रहा है।

