पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Hearing On Baba's Petition In High Court, Asked Baba To Submit Bail Petition In District Court In Two Cases, Hearing Will Be Done On The Same Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कम्प्यूटर बाबा पर हाई कोर्ट में सुुनवाई:शांति भंग मामले मेें बांड भरवाकर जमानत दें, दो अन्य केस में जिला कोर्ट में लगाएं याचिका

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाबा को पहले सेंट्रल जेल से ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।
  • 8 नवंबर को आश्रम पर कार्रवाई के दौरान शांति भंग करने के मामले में बाबा को गिरफ्तार किया गया था

8 नवंबर से शांति भंग करने के मामले में जेल में बंद नामदेव त्यागी उर्फ कम्प्यूटर बाबा की तरफ से रविवार को दायर बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका पर इंदौर हाई कोर्ट बेंच की विशेष युगल पीठ ने सुनवाई की। बाबा के वकील ने कोर्ट में कहा कि बाबा की जमानत को बार-बार टाला जा रहा है। एसडीएम पांच लाख रुपए की बैंक गारंटी को स्वीकार नहीं कर रहे। मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए हाई कोर्ट ने बांड भरवाकर जमानत देने को कहा है।

बाबा के खिलाफ गांधी नगर और एरोड्रम थाने में दर्ज अन्य मामलों में कोर्ट ने सोमवार को जिला कोर्ट में जमानत याचिका प्रस्तुत करने को कहा। कोर्ट उसी दिन इन याचिकाओं पर आदेश जारी करेगी।

बाबा के वकील रविंद्र सिंह छाबड़ा ने बताया कि हमने हाईकोर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका प्रस्तुत की थी। मामले में कांग्रेस नेता विवेक तन्खा ने ट्वीट किया कि कम्प्यूटर बाबा को हाई कोर्ट इंदौर बेंच ने राहत दी। उनके साथ न्याय होने का रास्ता खुला। क्या शिवराज सिंह चौहान व्यक्तिगत कारण से उनसे बहुत नाराज हैं। बाबा और उनके शिष्यों को चिन्हित कर नोटिस/कार्रवाई की जा रही है। मुख्यमंत्री जी क्या यही राजधर्म।

दूसरी बार हुई थी जमानत याचिका खारिज
कम्प्यूटर बाबा की जमानत याचिका गुरुवार को दूसरी बार एसडीएम कोर्ट से खारिज हो गई थी। एसडीएम ने आदेश में बाबा द्वारा दी गई व्यक्तिगत गांरटी को अमान्य करते हुए पांच लाख की बैंक गारंटी व अन्य सुरक्षा कोर्ट में पेश करने पर ही जमानत पर विचार करने की बात कहकर दूसरी बार भी याचिका निरस्त कर दी थी।

8 नवंबर को जमींदोज किया था आश्रम
जिला प्रशासन ने 8 नवंबर को ग्राम जम्बूडी हप्सी के खसरा नंबर 610/1 और 610/2 की 46 एकड़ से ज्यादा जमीन में से दो एकड़ पर फैले लग्जरी आश्रम के अवैध कब्जे तोड़ने की बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया था। आश्रम को चार पोकलेन की मदद से ध्वस्त किया गया था। इस दौरान अशांति फैलाने के आरोप में बाबा और उनके सहयोगी रामचरण दास, संदीप द्विवेदी, रामबाबू यादव, मोनू पंडित, जगदीप सहित कुल सात लोगों को एसडीएम राजेश राठौर द्वारा अगले आदेश तक जेल भेज दिया गया था। कार्रवाई के दौरान करीब 100 जवानों के फोर्स के साथ एसपी पश्चिम महेशचंद जैन, एएसपी प्रशांत चौबे, तीन सीएसपी, पांच टीआई सहित कंट्रोल रूम का रिजर्व बल और डीआरपी लाइन के रिजर्व बल के जवान मौजूद थे।

9 नवंबर को भी दूसरे कब्जों को ढहाया था
प्रशासन ने सुपर कॉरिडोर पर करीब पांच करोड़ मूल्य की 20 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन मुक्त कराई थी। इसके लिए इस जमीन पर दो कमरे और करीब 1200 वर्गफीट पर निर्माण था। बाकी जमीन खुली थी। इसका कब्जा मुक्त होते ही आईडीए ने दोपहर में ही अफसरों को भेज दिया। सीईओ विवेक श्रोत्रिय के मुताबिक, यहां सड़क बनाई जाएगी। इसके बाद टीम अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन के देवी मंदिर पहुंची। यहां बाबा ने कब्जा कर भवन बना रखा था। इसे लेकर रहवासी संघ कई शिकायतें कर चुका है। प्रशासन ने आश्रम खाली कराया और भवन रहवासी संघों को सौंप दिया। दीवार पर सूचना भी लिखवा दी कि अब ये सार्वजनिक संपत्ति है। इसका संचालन व रखरखाव अंबिकापुरी मेन व एक्सटेंशन रहवासी संघ करेगा।

आश्रम से 10 ट्रक सामान मिला था
आश्रम से दस ट्रक सामान निकला था। सामान हटाने में निगमकर्मियों को दो घंटे लग गए थे। इसमें महंगे सोफे, टीवी, एसी, फ्रिज, अलमारी, कार जो मूसाखेड़ी के किसी रमेश सिंह तोमर के नाम पर है। इसके अलावा बंदूक, बुलेट, महंगी क्रीम, साबुन आदि शामिल था।

गैजेट के शौकीन इसलिए कम्प्यूटर बाबा कहलाए, 2014 से राजनीति करने की चाह
1965 में जन्मे नामदेव दास त्यागी को नरसिंहपुर में साल 1998 में एक बाबा ने उनके गैजेट प्रेम और हमेशा लैपटॉप साथ में रखने के चलते कम्प्यूटर बाबा नाम दिया था। साल 2014 में उन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी से उन्हें उम्मीदवार बनाने की मांग की थी, लेकिन बात नहीं बनी। साल 2018 में सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के खिलाफ नर्मदा यात्रा में हुए पौधारोपण को लेकर आरोप लगाए और यात्रा की घोषणा की। अप्रैल 2018 में राज्यमंत्री बना दिए गए। बाद में भाजपा से मोहभंग हुआ और कांग्रेस की तरफ झुक गए। लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस के दिग्विजय सिंह की जीत के लिए यज्ञ भी किया।

हमेशा सुर्खियों में रहे

  • बाबा ने गोम्मटगिरि आश्रम की जमीन पर हुए विवाद के बाद सबसे पहले राजबाड़ा पर आमरण अनशन किया था। उस समय तत्कालीन मंत्री और वर्तमान भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने अनशन खत्म करवाया था।
  • अंबिकापुरी स्थित श्रीसिद्ध कालीधाम मंदिर को लेकर हुई हत्या के मामले में भी बाबा को लेकर आरोप लगे थे।
  • 2011 में कम्प्यूटर बाबा ने गोम्मटगिरि आश्रम पर लघु कुंभ आयोजित किया था। इसके प्रचार के लिए उन्होंने हेलिकॉप्टर से गांव-गांव में पर्चे वितरित किए थे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहात्मा की हत्या में शामिल 7 में से 2 आरोपियों को सजा-ए-मौत, 5 को मिली थी उम्रकैद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें