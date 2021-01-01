पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:रूई गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग; दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पाया गया काबू

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
आग पर काबू पाने की मशक्कत करते दमकलकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
आग पर काबू पाने की मशक्कत करते दमकलकर्मी।
  • आग लगने का कारण नहीं हो सका स्पष्ट

अल सुबह राजकुमार ओवर ब्रिज के पास एक रूई की दुकान में भीषण आग लग गई। सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड के दमकल कर्मी पहुंचे और साहस का परिचय देते हुए मकान में फंसे एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालकर आग पर काबू पाया।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार प्रवीण पिता शंकरलाल अपने भाइयों के साथ राजकुमार ओवर ब्रिज के पास रहते हैं। मकान के तल मंजिल पर रूई का कारोबार है। सुबह 6.30 बजे दुकान से धुआं निकला और यह कमरों में घुस गया जिसके कारण गहरी नींद में सोए परिजनों में घबराहट हुई और उनमें अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

दो घंटे की मेहनत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया ।
दो घंटे की मेहनत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया ।

सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड के उपनिरीक्षक संतोष दुबे के नेतृत्व में आधा दर्जन दमकल कर्मी दो गाड़ियां लेकर मौके पर पहुंचे। दमकल कर्मियों ने पहले परिजनों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला और फिर दो घंटे की जद्दोजहद के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। आग बुझाने में 40 हजार लीटर पानी का उपयोग किया गया। आग कैसे लगी या अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है।

