हुक्का बार पर कार्रवाई:मिठाई की दुकान का शटर गिराकर चला रहे थे हुक्का बार, कुछ युवक पकड़ाए

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • अग्रवाल स्वीट के बेसमेंट में शटर गिराकर चल रहा था हुक्का बार

शहर में देर रात भवरकुआं पुलिस द्वारा हुक्का बार पर कार्रवाई की गई है। पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी ,कि अग्रवाल स्वीट के तलघर में कुछ लोग दुकान का शटर लगा कर हुक्का बार का संचालन कर रहे हैं, जिस पर पुलिस ने दबिश देते हुए मौके से हुक्के और उसके साथ परोसा जाने वाला समाना भी जप्त किया और कुछ युवक युवतियों को हिरासत में लिया है। सभी पर धारा 188 के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

सीएसपी दिशेष अग्रवाल द्वारा बताया गया कि सीएम के निर्देश के बाद पूरे शहर में जहाँ मादक पदार्थ बेचने वालों पर जहाँ पुलिस शिकंजा कस रही है ,वहीं अब चुप चाप काम करने वालों पर भी सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कारोबारियों की नजर है ऐसे इलाकों पर
शहर का भवरकुआं इलाका जहाँ पर सबसे अधिक संख्या में हॉस्टल है ओर यहाँ पर कोचिंग संस्थान की तादात अधिक है ,बाहर से आने वाले छात्र छात्राओं के हॉस्टल के समीप कई सुविधाएं मिल जाती है , हुक्का व पब व्यवसाई भी इन इलाकों को छात्रों की संख्या अधिक होने के कारण इन्हें चुनते है।

