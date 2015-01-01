पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच जारी:दलालों के रैकेट में और कितने लोग; कलेक्टोरेट, आईडीए, टीएंडसीपी व निगम में किससे लिंक, प्रशासन लगा रहा पता

इंदौर10 मिनट पहले
  • रैकेट खात्मा करने का प्रयास, दफ्तरों की कमजोरी दूर करने कलेक्टोरेट में बदली व्यवस्था

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा दलालों के यहां मारे गए छापे के बाद अब इस पूरे रैकेट को खत्म करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन ने प्रारंभिक तौर पर आठ दलालों को चिह्नित कर इनके वारंट भी जारी कर कलेक्टोरेट में तलब किया है। यहां पर इन पर प्रतिबंधात्मक धारा में बाउंड ओवर की प्रक्रिया करने के साथ ही पूछताछ की जाएगी। पूछताछ में इस पर जोर रहेगा कि इस रैकेट में और कितने लोग शामिल हैं। यह दलाल किन लोगों के माध्यम से काम कराते हैं।

इसमें अन्य कितने दलाल और उनके लड़के सक्रिय हैं, यह भी देखा जाएगा कि कलेक्टोरेट, आईडीए, निगम, टीएडंसीपी में किस स्तर के और कौन अधिकारियों से इनकी लिंक है, जिसके माध्यम से काम कराए जाते हैं। प्रशासन की नजर इस पर भी है कि कलेक्टोरेट में पटवारी, आरआई, तहसीलदार व अन्य स्तर पर किन लोगों का इनसे अधिक मेलजोल था और किसी तरह के गलत आदेश तो कलेक्टोरेट में पास नहीं कराए गए हैं।

प्रारंभिक तौर पर सामने आया है कि यह दलाल जिनके काम करते थे, उनसे अधिक राशि की मांग अधिकारियोें को देने के नाम पर ही लेते थे। जिन काम में आवेदन नि:शुल्क होते हैं या केवल आवेदन के 200-300 रुपए मात्र लगते हैं, उसमें अधिकारियों को देने के नाम पर हजारों रुपए की राशि वसूली जाती थी।

आईडीए में दलाल आवेदकों से अधिकारियों के नाम से मांग रहे थे राशि

चुनाव होते ही एकदम से दलालों के यहां हुई कार्रवाई की एक बड़ी वजह यह है कि इंदौर विकास प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों को इस बात की खबर लगी थी कि लगातार दलाल आईडीए आ रहे हैं और काम करा रहे हैं। बदले में वह आवेदक से अधिकारियों के नाम पर भारी राशि की मांग कर रहे हैं। अधिकारियों के नाम से हो रहे इस लेन-देन का हिसाब भी दलाल अपने पास रख रहे हैं।

इसी तरह कलेक्टोरेट के राजस्व निरीक्षक, पटवारी के साथ ही कई तहसीलदारों व अन्य अधिकारियों के नाम से भी यह लेन-देन की बातें सामने जा रही हैं। इसकी एक बड़ी वजह है कि आवेदक को आवेदन लगाने के केवल दो-तीन हजार रुपए ही मिलते हैं, लेकिन अधिकारियों के नाम से रुपए मांगने पर सीमांकन, बटांकन जैसे कामों के लिए भी 50 हजार रुपए तक मिल जाते हैं।

अधिकारियों को आशंका थी कि इन दलालों के चलते सरकारी सिस्टम भ्रष्ट हो जाएगा और यदि लोकायुक्त या किसी अन्य जांच एजेंसी का यहां छापा हुआ और अधिकारियों के नाम पर लेन-देन मिला तो इससे कई अधिकारी जांच एजेंसियों के घेरे में आ जाएंगे। इन छापों से दो काम हो गए, दलालों पर नकेल लग गई और जितने भी फाइलें मिली और कच्चे हिसाब मिले वह अब प्रशासन के कब्जे में आ गए।

सिस्टम में खामी, इसलिए दलालों के पास जाते

कलेक्टोरेट में किसी भी काम के लिए लोक सेवा गारंटी में आवेदन लगता है लेकिन इसके लिए जमीन संबंधी दस तरह के दस्तावेज जैसे बीवन, बीटू रिकॉर्ड, मीसल बंदोबस्त, राजस्व के पुराने आदेश, नामांतरण आदि लगते हैं। इन सभी दस्तावेज को एकत्र करने के लिए पटवारी और आरआई की जरूरत होती है जो कभी भी कलेक्टोरेट में नहीं मिलते हैं।

इनके मिलने, बैठने का कोई समय नहीं है। इसके चलते यह दस्तावेज जुटाने में ही आम व्यक्ति चक्कर में पड़ जाता है। फिर दस्तावेज लगाने के बाद आगे की प्रक्रिया भी तभी होती है, तब पटवारी, आरआई व अन्य अधिकारियों से लगातार पीछे पड़कर उनसे काम कराया जाए। वहीं राजस्व कोर्ट में यदि कोई केस है तो इसकी सुनवाई का कोई समय तय नहीं होता है। फरियादी कलेक्टोरेट आ जाता है और शाम तक बैठा रहता है।

दलालों का नक्शा, टीएंडसीपी में चलता

टीएंडसीपी में लगने वाले प्रकरणों में कॉलोनाइजर अपनी ओर से प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त कर देते हैं, लेकिन जिसके नाम का अधिकार पत्र होता है, उसके बजाए दलाल प्रकरणों में डील करते हैं। जबकि भूमि विकास नियम में प्रावधान है कि जमीन मालिक, आर्किटेक्ट या नामित व्यक्ति ही संपर्क कर सकता है। दरअसल, विभाग में किस तरह आवेदन करना है, यह जानकारी नहीं मिलती।

इसी का फायदा दलाल उठाते हैं। वह जमीन मालिक को अपने-अपने आर्किटेक्ट के यहां ले जाते हैं। उनके साथ अपना कमीशन भी जोड़ देते हैं। संयुक्त संचालक एसके मुदगल के मुताबिक कई बार दलालों को बैरंग लौटाया है। जिन प्रकरणों की उनको कोई जानकारी नहीं, उसके बारे में पूछताछ करने या स्वीकृत करने की दलील देते हैं।

सख्ती के लिए यह हुए आदेश

1. हर अधिकारी को राजस्व कोर्ट में बैठना अनिवार्य है। वह रोज दोपहर 3 से शाम 5.30 बजे तक राजस्व कोर्ट सुनेगा। 2. अधिकारी राजस्व पोर्टल में दर्ज प्रकरणों का निराकरण क्रम से ही करेंगे। यदि बाद वाले प्रकरण को पहले करते हैं तो उन्हें इसका कारण लिखना होगा। 3. कोई भी दलाल, कलेक्टोरेट में नहीं आएगा। यदि वह आता है तो प्रतिबंधात्मक धारा के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज होगा।

