  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Hundreds Of People Were Brought In For Conversion To Hinduism, The People Came Here And Said Not Religion But Change Of Mind.

इंदौर में बवाल:हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं का सत्या प्रकाशन केंद्र में हंगामा, तोड़फोड़; आरोप- 150 लोगों को धर्म बदलने वाले थे; पुलिस ने कहा- जांच होगी

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धर्म परिवर्तन की जानकारी मिलते ही बड़ी संख्या में हिंदूवादी संगठन के लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
धर्म परिवर्तन की जानकारी मिलते ही बड़ी संख्या में हिंदूवादी संगठन के लोग मौके पर पहुंच गए।
  • संस्था के फादर ने कहा- दो हॉल हैं जहां पर प्रार्थना होती है, हमें पता नहीं है कि जो ग्रुप यहां आया था, वह क्या कर रहा था

भंवरकुआं थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को सत्या प्रकाशन केंद्र में हिंदू संगठनों के कार्यकर्ता पहुंचे। केंद्र का घेराव कर जमकर हंगामा किया। इनका आरोप है कि धर्म परिवर्तन कराने के नाम पर करीब 150 लोगों को यहां पर लाया गया था। पुलिस मामले में जांच कर रही है। तोड़फोड़ की भी बात सामने आई है।

सेंटर में 100 से ज्यादा लोग मिले, जिसके बाद हंगामा हुआ।
सेंटर में 100 से ज्यादा लोग मिले, जिसके बाद हंगामा हुआ।

सीएसपी दीशेष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि भंवरकुआं थाना क्षेत्र की घटना है। सत्या प्रकाशन नामक एक संस्था है। यहां पर धर्म परिवर्तन करवाए जाने जैसी सूचना मिली थी। मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच कर मामले की जांच की जा रही है। पड़ताल में 80 से 100 लोग एक साथ मिले हैं। कार्यक्रम को लेकर इन्होंने कोई सूचना नहीं दी थी।

वहीं, संस्था के फादर जाेमोन का कहना है कि यह कम्यूनिकेशन सेंटर है। यहां पर दो हॉल हैं, जहां पर प्रार्थना की जाती है। हम इसे सार्वजनिक कार्य के लिए उपलब्ध भी करवाते हैं। हमें पता नहीं है कि जो ग्रुप यहां आया था, वह क्या कर रहा था। हमें जब पता चला कि कुछ दिक्कत हो रही है, हम देखने आए थे। मुझे ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं है। धर्मांतरण से हमारी संस्थान का कोई देना-देना नहीं है। हम तो हॉल सार्वजनिक काम के लिए देते हैं।

तोड़फोड़ किए जाने जैसी बात भी सामने आई है।
तोड़फोड़ किए जाने जैसी बात भी सामने आई है।

इंदौर, देवास जिले से आए लोग
बजरंग दल के तन्नू शर्मा का कहना है कि थाना के पास ही धर्मांतरण किया जा रहा था। यहां पर झाबुआ, नागदा, देवास सहित इंदौर के भी चंदन नगर क्षेत्र से गरीब परिवारों को यहां लाकर धर्म परिवर्तन करवाया जा रहा था। सूचना मिलने पर बजरंग दल और संघ के कार्यकर्ता यहां पहुंचे। हमने हंगामा किया तो वे बोले-हम धर्म परिवर्तन नहीं कर रहे हैं, मन को कर्न्वट कर रहे हैं। ये इन परिवारों का धर्म परिवर्तन करवाने के लिए यहां लेकर आए थे। ऐसी गतिविधियां कहीं पर भी चलेगी तो हम अपनी शैली में जवाब देंगे। यहां पर करीब 150 लोगों को बुलाया गया था। हमने पुलिस-प्रशासन से उचित कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की है।

हमने जीवन परिवर्तन किया, धर्म नहीं
यहां आए लोगों ने अपना तर्क दिया है। उनका कहना है कि यहां पर आने से किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या ठीक हो जाती है। इसीलिए हम यहां प्रार्थना करने आए थे। हमने जीवन का परिवर्तन किया है, धर्म परिवर्तन नहीं किया है। किसी को भी जबरन यहां नहीं लाया गया था। हमारे घर में बहुत सी समस्याएं थीं, जिसे परमात्मा ने दूर कर दिया। प्रार्थना में शामिल होने आए विकास का कहना था कि हम पर किसी प्रकार का कोई दबाव नहीं बनाया गया है। हम आंतरिक मन की शांति के लिए यहां आए हैं।

