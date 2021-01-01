पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज प्रताड़ना का मामला:शादी के पांच साल बाद बोला पति- तुम्हारी सूरत पसंद नहीं, बाइक और दो लाख रुपए लाओगी, तभी घर में रखूंगा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • महिला की शिकायत पर पति, सास, जेठ और जेठानी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

शादी के पांच साल बाद पति ने पत्नी से कहा- मुझे तुम्हारी सूरत पसंद नहीं है। इसलिए जब दहेज में बाइक और दो लाख रुपए लाओगी, तभी घर में रखूंगा। इसके बाद पति ने उसे भगा दिया।

महिला थाना पुलिस ने पिवड़ाय में रहने वाली महिला आरती की शिकायत पर उसके पति दिनेश, सास देवा बाई, जेठ रवि और जेठानी मीना के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। आरती ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी शादी 2015 में दिनेश से हुई थी। कुछ दिन बाद जेठ-जेठानी, सास और पति दहेज की मांग करने लगे। पत्नी ने मना किया तो उसे मायके में छोड़ दिया। फिर एक साल तक वह मायके में रही।

गुलमोहर कॉलोनी की महिला ने भी दर्ज कराया प्रताड़ना का केस- उधर, महिला थाना पुलिस ने गुलमोहर कॉलोनी में रहने वाली 36 वर्षीय कंचन की शिकायत पर पति ओम केशवानी और ससुराल पक्ष के गुल केशवानी, रोशन और नूरी के खिलाफ प्रताड़ना का केस दर्ज किया है। महिला का आरोप है कि उसे दहेज के लिए लगातार प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा था।

