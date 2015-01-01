पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:मैं अपनी खुशी, विकास और रोजगार के लिए व्यापार करता हूं, बिजनेस की कुर्सी पर बैठ चैरिटी नहीं करता, चादर से ज्यादा पैर भी नहीं फैलाता

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
कोल कारोबारी विनोद अग्रवाल से भास्कर की विशेष बातचीत
  • देश के शीर्ष अमीरों की सूची में पहली बार इंदौर का नाम दर्ज कराने वाले कोल कारोबारी विनोद अग्रवाल से विशेष बातचीत

हजार करोड़ से अधिक की संपत्ति वाले देश के 953 अमीरों की सूची में शामिल कोल कारोबारी विनोद अग्रवाल बिजनेस को लेकर अपना टेंशन नहीं बढ़ाते। पिता की खूबियों और मां के भरोसे के साथ बेटे की नई सोच को लेकर आगे बढ़ते हैं।

संजय पटेल: आपके लिए बिजनेस के मायने क्या है?

विनोद अग्रवाल: मैं व्यापार करता हूं रोजगार, खुशी और विकास के लिए, टेंशन के लिए नहीं। बिजनेस की कुर्सी से चैरिटी नहीं करता, चादर से ज्यादा पैर भी नहीं फैलाता। कमा सकता हूं तो बिलकुल कमाता हूं। मेरा हर आदमी हम्माली नहीं करता। विकास पर बात करता है। सरकार के साथ चलना भी जरूरी है।

वह कौन सी चीज है जिसने आपको सफल बनाया?

- पारिवारिक मूल्य, माता-पिता का संघर्ष और उनके संस्कार कभी भूल नहीं सकता। व्यापार में कानून का पालन करता हूं। परिवार में सभी लोग अपना-अपना स्वतंत्र कारोबार करते हैं और कोई किसी से प्रतिस्पर्धा में नहीं है।

शुरुआती दौर के संघर्ष से क्या हासिल हुआ?

- पिता ट्रांसपोर्ट कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया में थे। बड़े भाई ने भी नौकरी की। पिता रामकुमारजी पूरे भारत में शाखाओं का विस्तार करने में माहिर थे। उनके गुण आज भी मार्ग दिखाते हैं।

आपकी सफलता में मां की भूमिका को कैसे देखते हैं?

- मां हमेशा कहती थीं कि तुम एक दिन टाटा-बिड़ला बनोगे। हमने अपने व्यावसायिक, सामाजिक, पारमार्थिक और धार्मिक प्रकल्प मां चमेलीदेवी को ही समर्पित किए हैं।

आपके हिसाब से कोई व्यापारी विफल कब होता है?

- दो कारण हैं। एक तो अतिलालच, सारा धन मेरा हो जाए। चादर से ज्यादा पैर पसारना। 100 रुपए की चीज है, व्यापार करना है तो 20-30 रुपए ब्याज के बैंक के ले लो चलेगा। आप 100 रुपए में 80 या 100 रुपए लोगे तो नहीं चल पाओगे।

व्यापार में कानूनी अड़चनें कितनी बड़ी चुनौती लगती हैं?

- व्यापार में 100 कानून होंगे तो उतना ही काम गलत होगा। कानून सरल होना चाहिए। हमारा ब्याज का सिस्टम उल्टा है, जो डिफाल्टर है उस पर ब्याज बढ़ा दिया जाता है। वह देगा कहां से?

बिजनेस में आ रहे बदलावों को कैसे देखते हैं?

- अब ऐसा नहीं है कि मिठाई वाला मिठाई का ही धंधा करेगा, पॉवर प्लांट वाला पॉवर प्लांट का ही काम करेगा। अब डायवर्शिफिकेशन कोई भी कभी भी कर सकता है।

