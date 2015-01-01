पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऑनलाइन सेवाओं में ऑफलाइन फर्जीवाड़ा:पटवारी नहीं बन सका तो दलाल ने बनाया समानांतर कलेक्टोरेट

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर और अन्नपूर्णा रोड स्थित हर्षदीप अपार्टमेंट में दो दलालों के यहां छापा
  • बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर और अन्नपूर्णा रोड स्थित हर्षदीप अपार्टमेंट में दो दलालों के यहां छापा
  • जो सेवाएं सिर्फ एक आवेदन पर मुफ्त मिलती हैं, उनके वसूल रहे थे पचास हजार तक

बंसी ट्रेड सेंटर की दूसरी मंजिल पर स्थित एमपी ऑनलाइन कियोस्क की आड़ में समानांतर कलेक्टोरेट चलाया जा रहा था। कियोस्क शुभम और विजय जैन का है, जो नजूल की अनापत्ति, सीमांकन-बटांकन से लेकर टीएंडसीपी, निगम से नक्शे पास करवाने तक के तमाम काम कर रहे थे। ऐसा ही एक दफ्तर अन्नपूर्णा रोड स्थित हर्षदीप अपार्टमेंट में बनवारी चला रहा था।

बनवारी कभी पटवारी बनना चाहता था, सफल नहीं हो पाया तो सहकारी महकमों में दलाली करने लगा। प्रशासन से जो सेवाएं ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने पर मुफ्त मिल जाती हैं, उनके लिए ये लोगों से दस से पचास हजार रुपए तक वसूल रहे थे। ये लोग तय समय सीमा में किसी भी तरह की अनुमति, एनओसी लाने का दावा भी करते थे।

प्रशासन ने बुधवार शाम जैन के ऑिफस पर छापा मारा तो सैकड़ों फाइलें, मार्कशीट, एनओसी तथा आर्किटेक्ट की सील मिली। छह-सात लड़के भी यहां नौकरी करते हैं। जांच में पता चला है कि सभी विभागों में इनका संपर्क है। एसडीएम राजेश राठौर के क्षेत्र के आर्डर शुभम के यहां मिले। इस पर उन्हें हटाकर पराग जैन को प्रभार सौंपा गया। दोनों ही दलालों को बाउंडओवर किया गया है। अब वे किसी दफ्तर में दिखे तो उन पर एफआईआर होगी।

सीमांकन के 10 हजार, नामांतरण एनओसी के 50 हजार

दलालों ने हर काम के रेट तय कर रखे थे। सीमांकन, बंटाकन, नजूल की एनओसी का आवेदन जमीन मालिक की ओर से लगाने के लिए 10 हजार रुपए लिए जाते थे। एक हेक्टेयर से कम जमीन हो तो अनापत्ति दिलाने, नामांतरण, बंटाकन करवाने के 50 हजार रुपए लेते थे। अधिकारियों को पैसा देने के नाम पर जमीन मालिकों से यह मांग की जाती थी। इसी तरह नगर निगम और टीएंडसीपी से नक्शे पास कराने के एवज में रेट बना रखे हैं।

निगम से एक हजार स्क्वेयर फीट का नक्शा पास कराने के लिए 50 तो दो हेक्टेयर से ज्यादा की टाउनशिप मंजूर कराने के तीन लाख भी लेते थे। इधर, आईडीए सीईओ ने दलालों के आवेदन लेने वाले दो कर्मचारियों नेहा यादव और सुपरवाइजर लक्ष्मीनारायण गावड़े को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। विभागीय अफसरों के प्रभार भी बदले जा रहे हैं। राजकुमार हलदर की जगह सुनील माहेश्वरी संपदा अधिकारी होंगे।

दखल इतना कि अफसर ने क्राइम ब्रांच को की शिकायत

टीएंडसीपी के संयुक्त संचालक एसके मुदगल ने भी दलालों की धरपकड़ के लिए क्राइम ब्रांच को पत्र लिखा था। उन्होंने शिकायत में कहा था कि दफ्तर खुलने से लेकर बंद होने तक दलाल सक्रिय रहते हैं। स्टाफ नहीं हो तो अलमारी, टेबल में फाइलें तक चेक कर लेते हैं। कुछ लोग विधायक, पार्षद का नाम लेकर स्टाफ को धमकाते हैं।

आईडीए सीईओ विवेक श्रोत्रिय ने कुछ दिन पहले कलेक्टर को शिकायत कर कहा था कि यहां लगने वाले ज्यादातर आवेदनों में अंजुम खान नामक व्यक्ति का नाम रहता है, जबकि प्रकरण के संबंध में आवेदक को कोई जानकारी नहीं होती। पत्राचार करने पर ये ही संपर्क करता है। उन्होंने कलेक्टर को ऐसे दर्जनों नाम दिए और आशंका जताई कि ये लोग दलाली कर रहे हैं।

800 फाइलों का जखीरा मिला जैन के यहां से

शुभम के दफ्तर में मल्हारगंज एसडीएम राजेश राठौर के जारी कई आदेश मिले। उसके यहां से 800 फाइलों का जखीरा मिला है। इनमें नगर निगम और टीएंडसीपी की सबसे ज्यादा फाइलें हैं। एडीएम शर्मा ने कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह को को दी तो उन्होंने राठौर को चार्ज से हटाकर पराग जैन को प्रभार दे दिया।

बड़ा सवाल : ऑनलाइन सिस्टम, फिर इन्हें कैसे मिलते थे आदेश

प्रशासन को छापे में काफी दस्तावेज बंटाकन, सीमांकन के भी मिले हैं। यह दस्तावेज तहसीलदार, राजस्व निरीक्षक व पटवारी से सबंधित हैं। प्रशासन ने डायवर्शन, नजूल, सीमांकन, बंटाकन के आदेश देने के लिए ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था की है। सीधे आदेश को किसी को नहीं मिलता। प्रशासन के सिस्टम से आवेदन क्रमांक हासिल कर इन लोगों ने आदेश कैसे निकाल लिए, इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

छापे की भनक लगने पर ताला लगा भागा बनवारी

उधर, प्रशासन की टीम अन्नपूर्णा नगर स्थित हर्षदीप अपार्टमेंट में दलाल बनवारी के ऑफिस पहुंची तो वहां ताला लगा मिला। उसे शुभम के यहां कार्रवाई की जानकारी मिल गई थी इसलिए फाइल, कम्प्यूटर व सील हटा दी।

एसडीएम सुनील झा की टीम ने उसे फोन कर बुलाया और जांच की। जांच में पता चला कि बनवारी स्कूल-कॉलेज सहित किसी भी निर्माण मंजूरी का काम लेता था। कई इमारतों के नक्शे पास करवाए। टीएंडसीपी में सबसे ज्यादा सक्रिय था। बनवारी टीएंडसीपी और नगर निगम के नक्शे समय सीमा में पास करवाने का दावा करता था। कई राजस्व निरीक्षक, पटवारी उसके दफ्तरमें आते-जाते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें