तीसरी बार तेंदुआ दिखने का मामला:आईआईटी परिसर में दो दिन में तेंदुआ पकड़ में नहीं आया तो पिंजरे में रखा बकरा

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • आईआईटी परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में तेंदुआ दिखा

सिमरोल स्थित आईआईटी परिसर में दो दिन पहले दिखा तेंदुआ पिंजरा लगाने के बाद भी पकड़ में नहीं आया। विभाग का अमला रोजाना सुबह के वक्त पिंजरे की जांच कर रहा है लेकिन तेंदुआ नजर नहीं आ रहा है। आईआईटी परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में तेंदुआ दिखा।

इसके बाद वन विभाग ने एक पिंजरे में बकरे को बांधा है। शिकार के लालच में तेंदुआ पिंजरे में फंस सकता है। आईआईटी परिसर में तीसरी बार तेंदुआ दिखने का मामला सामने आया है। 2018 से हर साल एक तेंदुआ यहां पकड़ा जा रहा है। बहरहाल छात्रों को हिदायत दी गई है कि शाम के बाद वह कैंपस में घूमने नहीं निकले। अलसुबह भी रूम से बाहर निकलकर घूमने से बचे।

देवगुराड़िया के पास रणभंवर से पिंजरा हटाया

देवगुराड़िया के समीप ग्राम रणभंवर में तीसरा तेंदुआ पकड़ने के लिए लगाया पिंजरा हटा दिया गया है। यहां से दो तेंदुए पकड़े जा चुके हैं। दरअसल विभाग के आला अधिकारियों ने इस तरह वन क्षेत्र में तेंदुए पकड़े जाने पर आपत्ति ली थी। वन क्षेत्रों के समीप बसाहट में जंगली जानवर आते-जाते रहते हैं। उन्हें पकड़ कर दूसरी जगह भेजा जाना गलत है। इसके बाद पिंजरा हटा दिया गया।

