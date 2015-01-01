पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  If You Are Tense, Talk To Your Family And Friends, Create A Happy Atmosphere At Home, Give Your Hobby Time: Dr. Bagdi

स्टे स्ट्रेस फ्री:तनाव में हैं तो परिजन-दोस्तों से बात करिए, घर में खुशनुमा माहौल बनाइए, अपनी हॉबी को समय दीजिए : डॉ. बागड़ी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्रिएट स्टोरीज़ के ऑनलाइन सेमिनार में न्यूरोलॉजिस्ट ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि कैसे रहें तनावमुक्त

लॉकडाउन या कोरोना काल में हर 7 में से एक भारतीय मानसिक बीमारी खासतौर पर डिप्रेशन और एंग्ज़ाइटी का शिकार है। इसकी मुख्य वज़ह तनाव है। एक शोध के अनुसार हमारे देश में लॉकडाउन या कोराना काल में 43 फीसदी लोग डिप्रेशन का शिकार हुए हैं जिसके कारण लोगों में न्यूरो प्रॉब्लम हो रही है।

आज मैं हर 10 में से 6 मरीज ऐसे देख रहा जो इन समस्याओं से ग्रस्त हैं। ऐसे में यह ज़रूरी है कि परिजन, दोस्तों और लोगों से बातें करिए, ज़रूरी हो तो उनसे मिलिए और मन की बातें साझा करिए। अपनी परेशानियां और समस्याएं साझा करिए। घर में खुशनुमा माहौल बनाइए और बच्चों को कम्फ़र्टेबल बनाइए ताकि वे भी आपसे बातें साझा कर सकें और इन बीमारियों का शिकार होने से बच सकें। यह बात शहर के न्यूरोलॉजिस्ट आशीष बागड़ी ने क्रिएट स्टोरीज के ऑनलाइन सेमिनार में शुक्रवार को कही।

डिप्रेशन और एंग्ज़ाइटी जैसी बीमारियों के लक्षणों की पहचान करना ज़रूरी
उन्होंने कहा कि अधिक तनाव में शरीर अपनी ऊर्जा का इस्तेमाल इससे निपटने में करता है जिसे फाइट रिस्पॉन्स कहते हैं। इसमें नर्वस सिस्टम एडरनल ग्लैंड को एड्रेनालिन और कॉर्टिसोल छोड़ने के निर्देश देते हैं। इन हार्मोन्स की वज़ह से धड़कन और बीपी बढ़ जाता है, रक्त प्रवाह में ग्लूकोज का स्तर तेजी से बढ़ता है।

तनाव के दौरान मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव होता है। कई बार इसकी वजह से आधा सिर दर्द, सिरदर्द, पेनिक अटैक, या मांसपेशियों व हड्डियों से जुड़े परिवर्तन होते हैं। ऐसा कुछ भी होने पर तुरंत विशेषज्ञ की सलाह लेना चाहिए। यह भी ज़रूरी है कि तनाव के लक्षणों को पहचाना जाए। याद्दाश्त में कमी, उदास रहना, दोस्तों, परिवार से अलग रहना, मूड का बार-बार बदलना, असामान्य बर्ताव करना, घबराहट या डर लगना, अंधेरे में अधिक समय बिताना जैसे लक्षणों की पहचान जरूरी है।

स्ट्रेस से व्यक्ति भावों पर काबू नहीं पाता
क्रोनिक तनाव मानसिक बीमारी को बढ़ाता है, मस्तिष्क की संरचना को बदलता है, मस्तिष्क की कोशिकाओं को मारता है और मस्तिष्क को सिकोड़ता है। इससे हमारी स्मृति को भी नुकसान पहुचता है। इससे तनावग्रस्त व्यक्ति की मनोदशा पर असर पड़ता है और वह अपने भावो पर काबू नहीं रख पाता है।

कैसे रहें स्ट्रेस फ्री
1. सकारात्मक सोच रखें और अपनी कमज़ोरियों को स्वीकार करें।
2. नियमित योग योगा या एक्सराइज़ करें।
3. हेल्थी डाइट ले और अपने को हाइड्रेटेड रखें।
4. हॉबी को सयम दें।
5. दोस्तों या परिवार के साथ अधिक-से-अधिक समय बिताएं र छोटी छोटी खुशियां ढूंढ़ें।
5. किसी अपने पे भरोसा कर बात शेयर कर मन हल्का रखने की कोशिश करें।
6. 7-8 घंटे की नींद लें।

