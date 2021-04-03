पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम स्टाफ पर कमिश्नर की दो टूक:बड़े बकायादारों की प्रॉपर्टी सील कर दो, दिक्कत दे तो सीधे मुझे फोन कर देना

इंदौर33 मिनट पहले
  • 50 हजार से अधिक की बकाया वाली लिस्ट के लोगों के यहां जाएं
  • कचरा कलेक्शन शुल्क, निर्माण अनुमति, दुकान किराया शामिल

जैसे-जैसे मार्च करीब आ रहा है, नगर निगम इंदौर ने बकाया वसूली को लेकर सख्ती बढ़ा दी है। कमिश्नर ने बड़े बकायादारों के लिए मैदानी स्टाफ को फ्री हैंड कर दिया है। ताजा समीक्षा बैठक में यह तक कह दिया कि आप लोग 50 हजार से अधिक की बकाया वाली लिस्ट के लोगों के यहां जाएं और तुरंत उनकी प्रॉपर्टी सील कर दीजिए।कोई यदि दिक्कत दे तो आप मौके से ही मुझे सीधे फोन लगा दीजिए।
दरअसल, आखिरी तिमाही होने से राजस्व वसूली को लेकर हर स्तर से टारगेट तय कर दिए गए हैं। सख्ती के चलते शहर में कई इलाकों में विवाद की स्थिति बन चुकी है। इससे नगर निगम के स्टाफ को कई जगह दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा था। स्टाफ का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए ही कमिश्नर को यह बात कहना पड़ी कि वे खुद भी इस मामले में सीधे कनेक्ट रहेंगी। वसूली तो होकर रहेगी।
370 करोड़ रुपए की हो चुकी है वसूली
जनवरी की स्थिति में नगर निगम अब तक 370 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व वसूल चुका है। कोरोनाकाल में आर्थिक स्थिति को झटका लगा। इससे प्रदेश सहित इंदौर उबर रहा है। इसी के चलते राजस्व के बकाया की वसूली में सख्ती की जा रही है। जो वसूली हुई है, उसमें कचरा कलेक्शन शुल्क, निर्माण अनुमति, दुकान किराया आदि शामिल है।
अब सरचार्ज के साथ होगी बकाया वसूली
बिल कलेटर से लेकर सहायक राजस्व अधिकारी सभी को एक निश्चित टारगेट भी दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही 31 जुलाई तक छूट थी , सरचार्ज के अनुसार टैक्स वसूलने का काम लगातार चल रहा है। राजस्व विभाग के सभी कर्मचारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि हर दिन हर वार्ड में कम से कम 10 बकायेदारों से बकाया टैक्स वसूले। 19 जोनल कार्यालयों के 85 वार्ड में यह अभियान शुरू कर दिया गया है। इस हिसाब से हर वार्ड में 1 दिन में 10 रसीद काटी जाएंगी।
पहले चरण में 10 हजार के जल बकायादार भी शामिल करें
पहले चरण में संपत्ति कर के 50 हजार से ज्यादा राशि के बकायादारों पर ध्यान दिया जाए, उनसे पैसे की वसूली की जाए। इसके साथ ही जलकर के10 हजार के बकायेदारों को भी वसूली के दायरे में ले लिया जाए। निगम के राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों को निर्देशित किया गया है कि आज से इस अभियान को पूरी ताकत के साथ चलाना है। नगर निगम को स्वच्छता का काम करने के साथ ही साथ अपने राजस्व वसूली के काम को भी प्राथमिकता देकर आगे लाना है।

