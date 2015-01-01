पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भक्तवत्सल लक्ष्मीनारायण:हर मूर्ति में नारायण और लक्ष्मी एक-दूसरे को निहारते हैं, यह पहली ऐसी, जिसमें उनकी दृष्टि भक्तों पर

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर जिसमें विष्णु भगवान के 24 अवतार
  • देश का ऐसा एक मात्र लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर जिसमें विष्णु भगवान के 24 अवतार भी
  • निर्माण के दौरान कुरूम क्षेत्र में लोगों ने गुप्त दान के रूप में चढ़ाया 25 लाख का सोना

शहर से करीब 45 किमी दूर देपालपुर में देश का एक मात्र लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर है, जिसमें विष्णुजी के 24 अवतारों की मूर्तियां भी स्थापित हैं। मंदिर निर्माण के समय विधान के अनुसार लक्ष्मीनारायण की प्रतिमा के नीचे कुरूम क्षेत्र बनाया गया था, जिसमेंं पाइप के जरिए 25 लाख से ज्यादा का सोना गुप्त दान किया था।

मंदिर का निर्माण 20 बीघा जमीन पर 11 लाख ईंटों से महज 500 दिन में हुआ है। मंदिर की नींव 1968 में हुए विष्णु यज्ञ में अनंत श्री जयकरणदास भक्तमाली ने रखी थी। हालांकि तब निर्माण नहीं हो पाया था, लेकिन इसके लिए प्रयास शुरू हो चुके थे। 2016 में मंदिर बनकर तैयार हुआ। लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर के निर्माण में सीमेंट, रेत का इस्तेमाल हुआ, लेकिन लोहा नहीं लगाया है।

देशभर की मूर्तियां देख तय किया स्वरूप

मंदिर के भक्तों के अनुसार मूर्ति के चयन के लिए देशभर के कई लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिरों के दर्शन किए गए। फिर गीताप्रेस गोरखपुर से जुड़े लोगों से संपर्क किया। उन्होंने ही 24 अवतारों के बारे में जानकारी दी। उसी अनुसार मंदिर में प्रतिमाओं की स्थापना की गई।

पहले आईं लक्ष्मी फिर खिले कमल

मंदिर से कुछ दूरी पर गुलावट में तालाब कमल के फूलों से भरे हुए हैं। लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर की नींव रखने के बाद ही गुलावट में कमल खिले, ताकि ये महालक्ष्मी को अर्पित हो सकें। हर शाम लक्ष्मीनारायण अलग-अलग शृंगार होता है। मंदिर में हर साल दीपावली, गुरुपूर्णिमा पर बड़े आयोजन होते हैं।

बिड़ला को इनकार कर यहां बनाया मंदिर

मंदिर निर्माण से जुड़े चिंटू वर्मा ने बताया यहां के बुजुर्ग कहते हैं उस दौर में बिड़ला ने भी मंिदर निर्माण के लिए गुरुजी से संपर्क किया था, लेकिन उन्होंने यहां प्राथमिकता दी।

