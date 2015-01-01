पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुर्वेद से आरोग्य:कोरोना काल में आयुर्वेद दवाओं का कारोबार 250 करोड़ पर पहुंचा, पहले 100 करोड़ था, इलाज लेने वाले 45% तक बढ़े

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • काढ़ा, गिलोय वटी, आंवला चूर्ण इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने और कोरोना से बचाव में रहे कारगर

कोरोना काल ने आयुर्वेद उपचार में लोगों का भरोसा और बढ़ा दिया। इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाली दवाएं हों या सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार से बचाने वाला काढ़ा, इन सात महीनों में आयुर्वेद दवाइयों का कारोबार ढाई सौ करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंच गया है। पहले यह 100 करोड़ के आसपास था। इलाज लेने वाले भी 45% तक बढ़ गए।

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों का दावा है कि जिन बीमारियों का इलाज एलोपैथी में मुश्किल है, उनकी दवाइयां आयुर्वेद में उपलब्ध हैं। उनका कहना है कि गिलोय वटी, आंवला, मुलेठी और कई तरह के काढ़ों ने शहर में कम से कम 20 फीसदी आबादी को कोरोना से दूर रखा। आयुष विभाग भी मानता है कि आयुर्वेद की दवाइयों ने कोरोना से बचाव में कारगर काम किया। केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के आयुष विभाग के काढ़े तो अधिकृत तौर पर लोगों को बांटे गए।

मार्च से पहले कभी इतनी खपत नहीं हुई

अष्टांग आयुर्वेद कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. सतीश शर्मा कहते हैं कि मार्च से अब तक 12 लाख 87 हजार 519 लोगों को चूर्ण बांटा है। इसके साथ अणु तेल, आर्सेनिक, यूनानी काढ़ा भी बचाव के लिए दिए। मार्च के पहले कभी इनकी इतनी खपत नहीं हुई। आयुष विभाग के डॉ. रोहित नारोलिया के मुताबिक, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 6 लाख लोगों को त्रिकूट चूर्ण दिया।

ए सिम्टोमैटिक को दी आयुर्वेदिक दवाइयां

आयुर्वेद विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अश्लेष चौरे बताते हैं कि आयुर्वेदिक दवाइयां बीमारी से रक्षा के लिए दी जाती हैं। कोविड काल में 45 प्रतिशत नए मरीज बढ़े हैं। कई ए सिम्टोमैटिक थे, जिन्हें एलोपैथी दवाई की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी। कई कंपनियों ने रिसर्च कर औषधियों के कॉम्बिनेशन बनाए, उनका बीमारी से बचाने वाली औषधियों के रूप में लोगों ने उपयोग किया।

हर दूसरे दिन लॉन्च हो रहे आयुर्वेदिक प्रोडक्ट

इंदौर आयुर्वेदिक दवा व्यापारी संघ के सचिव आशीष दुबे के मुताबिक, च्यवनप्राश, तुलसी अर्क जैसी चीजों की बिक्री तो तीन गुना तक बढ़ी। बाकी दवाइयां भी ढाई गुना से ज्यादा बिक रहीं। 65 से ज्यादा आयुर्वेद की छोटी कंपनियां, जिनका कारोबार खास नहीं था, वे मुनाफे में आ गईं। ऐसे लोग भी दवाई ले रहे, जो पहले आयुर्वेद में ज्यादा भरोसा नहीं करते थे।

