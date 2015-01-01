पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेरिकी नागरिकों को ठगने का मामला:कंपनियों के गिफ्ट वाउचर खरीदने के नाम पर वॉलेट में ट्रांसफर कराते थे रुपए

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉल सेंटर के जरिये अमेरिकी नागरिकों को ठगने का मामला

अमेरिकी नागरिकों केे सोशल सिक्युरिटी नंबर हासिल कर उन्हें आपराधिक गतिविधियों में फंसाने वाले गिरोह के आरोपी ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के गिफ्ट वाउचर खरीदवा कर उनसे पेमेंट भारतीय करेंसी में कन्वर्ट कराते थे। यह बात आरोपियों ने कबूली है। हालांकि क्राइम ब्रांच को बिटक्वाइन और वायर एप के जरिए भी अमेरिकी नागरिकों से ठगे पैसों को कन्वर्ट करवाकर भारतीय मुद्रा में लेने की बात पता चली है।

टीम इनके पूरे रैकेट्स की कार्य प्रणाली को खंगाल रही है। एएसपी गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर ने बताया कि लसूड़िया में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कॉल सेंटर पकड़ा गया था। इसमें पकड़े गए 21 आरोपियों से पूछताछ हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि अमेरिकी नागरिकों के सोशल सिक्युरिटी नंबर के नाम पर धमकाने के बाद आरोपी ब्रांडेड शू व कपड़ों की कंपनियों के गिफ्ट वाउचर खरीदने के नाम पर पैसे अपने वॉलेट में ट्रांसफर कराते थे। कुछ बड़े ब्रांड्स के नाम की जानकारी मिली है।

इसमें ये पता लगाया जा रहा है कि गिफ्ट वाउचर देने वाली कंपनी के लोगों की कोई भूमिका तो नहीं है सभी ब्रांड की कंपनियों के लीगल एडवाइजर्स को जानकारी देकर उनसे भी जानकारी ली जा रही है। इसके अलावा आरोपियों ने बिटक्वाइन और वायर एप के जरिए भी ट्रांजेक्शन करने की बात कही है।

मामले में हमने इनके सभी बैंक खातों की जानकारी लेकर उन्हें फ्रीज कराया है। आरोपियों के खाते भी चेक कराए जा रहे हैं। इनसे जब्त 20 कम्प्यूटर सिस्टम व सर्वर का डेटा रिकवर कर उसकी भी टेक्निकल टीम से जांच करवाई जा रही है। हालांकि अभी तक गिरोह का मुख्य आरोपी करण भट्‌ट फरार है। उसकी तलाश जारी है।

