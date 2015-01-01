पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:नौकरी दिलाने के नाम युवती ने प्रेमी के सहयोग से 3 लोगों से 40 लाख लिए, जब जॉइनिंग नहीं हुई तो पता चली ठगी

इंदौर
फूड कॉर्पोरेशन में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर एक युवक-युवती ने तीन लोगों को झांसे में लिया। फिर उन्हें अलग-अलग प्रोसेस बताकर 40 लाख रुपए ले लिए और एफसीआई कंपनी का फर्जी नियुक्ति पत्र दे दिया। जब तीनों की नौकरी नहीं लगी तो फरियादियों ने थाने में शिकायत की।

लसूड़िया पुलिस ने बेलमोंट पार्क के फ्लैट नंबर 501 जी-4 में रहने वाली श्वेता जायसवाल और उसके प्रेमी आशुतोष ओझा निवासी कमलदाहा तालाब बक्सर (बिहार) हाल मुकाम कबीटखेड़ी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। इनके खिलाफ सीमा पति जीवन गुर्जर निवासी शाजापुर, हीरा पिता राजेंद्रसिंह गुर्जर निवासी नई जीवन की फैल और प्रीतम पिता सत्यनारायण यादव निवासी शिवाजी नगर ने शिकायत की थी।

दबाव बनाया तो आरोपियों ने फर्जी नियुक्ति पत्र दिया
एक साल पहले एफसीआई में नौकरी दिलाने का आरोपियों ने कहा था। सीमा गुर्जर से 27.20 लाख, हीरासिंह से 5 लाख और प्रीतम यादव से 8.50 लाख रुपए लिए थे। फिर नौकरी के लिए टालते रहे। जब तीनों ने दबाव बनाया तो एफसीआई का फर्जी नियुक्ति पत्र दे दिया।

जब जॉइनिंग करने पहुंचे तो पता चला धोखा हुआ है। लसूड़िया पुलिस ने तीन माह पहले भी अंबिकापुरी मेन रोड निवासी एमआर मनीष पंचोली (25) की शिकायत पर आशुतोष और श्वेता पर धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया था। श्वेता और मनीष पढ़ाई के समय से दोस्त थे।

श्वेता ने 2016 में अरबिंदो से बी फॉर्मेसी किया था। मार्च 2018 में वह मनीष से मिली। उसने जॉइनिंग लेटर दिखाते हुए कहा आशुतोष ने उसकी एफसीआई में नौकरी लगवा दी है। यह झांसा देकर मनीष से दोनों ने 8.5 लाख ठगे।

