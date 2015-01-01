पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:विवाद से विश्वास स्कीम के लिए आयकर विभाग के निर्देश- सीधे करदाता से संपर्क करें अधिकारी

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
विवाद से विश्वास स्कीम के लिए आयकर विभाग ने दिए निर्देश

आयकर विभाग द्वारा करदाता के साथ पुराने कर विवादों को दूर करने के लिए विवाद से विश्वास स्कीम लागू की थी, जिसमें अब कोविड के चलते आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 31 दिसंबर कर दी गई है। आवेदकों को यह छूट दी गई है कि वह इसका भुगतान 31 मार्च 2021 तक कर सकते हैं।

इसे लेकर अब विभाग ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि इस स्कीम में अधिक से अधिक आवेदन कराने के लिए वह करदाता से सीधे संपर्क करें और जिनके भी विविध स्तरों पर टैक्स डिमांड को लेकर अपील लंबित है, उन्हें इस स्कीम में आवेदन कर सभी विवादों से मुक्ति मिलने और टैक्स डिमांड में मिल रही छूट की जानकारी देें।

इससे विभाग और करदाता के बीच अधिक से अधिक विवादों का निराकरण होगा और कानूनी झंझटें खत्म होंगी। विभाग एमपीसीजी ने एक स्पेसिफिक ई-मेल आईडी vsvmpcg@incometax.gov.in भी बनाई है, ताकि करदाता इस संबंध में आ रही परेशानियों को दुरुस्त करने या अन्य कोई स्पष्टीकरण लेने के लिए विभाग से सीधे संपर्क कर सकें।

