इंदौर की घटना:आयकर अफसर को टक्कर मार इलाज के बहाने कार में बैठाया, रास्ते में हत्या की कोशिश का आरोप

इंदौर3 मिनट पहले
घटना के बाद घायल आयकर अधिकारी
  • अफसर ने कहा- मेरा बायां पैर तोड़ा, गर्दन पर चाकू रखा, कार से कूदकर बचाई जान

(सुमित ठक्कर) स्कीम नंबर 140 में सोमवार सुबह 5.30 बजे रॉन्ग साइड से आई कार ने आयकर विभाग के 54 वर्षीय अधिकारी आरजी प्रजापति को पहले टक्कर मार दी। कार में युवक-युवती बैठे थे। दोनों ने उन्हें अस्पताल जाने के लिए कार में बैठा लिया, लेकिन पुलिस केस से बचने के लिए रास्ते में उनकी हत्या की साजिश रचने लगे। उनकी बात सुनकर प्रजापति ने विरोध किया तो युवती ने उनकी गर्दन पर बड़ा सा चाकू अड़ा दिया। युवक कार रोककर नंबर खुरचने लगा, इस बीच अधिकारी ने कार बाहर छलांग लगा दी और लोगों को इकट्ठा कर लिया। यह देख युवक-युवती कार से भाग गए।

मेरा बायां पैर तोड़ा, रास्ते में युवती ने गर्दन पर चाकू रख दिया
आयकर अधिकारी के मुताबिक, मैं रोज सुबह स्ट्रीट डॉग को टोस्ट खिलाने निकलता हूं। सोमवार को जब मैं जा रहा था, तभी सफेद स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार (एमपी 09 टीए 9544) ने मुझे टक्कर मार दी। उसमें युवक और युवती थी। हादसे में मेरा बायां पैर टूट गया। पहले तो वे मुझे ही हादसे के लिए जिम्मेदार बताने लगे। फिर लोगों ने जब कहा- इन्हें अस्पताल ले जाओ, नहीं तो पुलिस बुला लेंगे तो वे कार में बैठाकर मुझे इलाज के लिए ले जाने लगे।

युवती ने जब मेरी गर्दन पर चाकू रखा तो मैंने कार चला रहे युवक का गला पकड़ लिया। युवती से कहा- अगर तूने मुझे मारा तो मैं इसका गला दबा दूंगा। इस बीच कनाड़िया ब्रिज के पास सुनसान जगह पर उन्होंने कार रोकी। युवक ने युवती से चाकू लेकर मुझे कार में लॉक कर दिया और नंबर प्लेट खुरचने लगा। मैंने हिम्मत कर कार का लॉक खोला और सड़क पर कूदकर बचाओ-बचाओ का शोर मचाने लगा। इस पर एक कार और कुछ बाइक सवार रुके। लोगों को इकट्ठा होते देख युवक-युवती कार में बैठकर भाग गए।

कार के फोटो के आधार पर दोनों की हो रही तलाश
आयकर अधिकारी ने लोगों से फोन लेकर बेटे को बुलाया और कनाड़िया पुलिस को बुलाकर घटना बताई। पुलिस ने कार के फोटो के आधार पर दोनों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। अधिकारी ने बताया कि जब टक्कर लगी तो क्षेत्र में ही रहने वाले धर्म मीणा ने कार के फोटो खींच लिए थे।

