कार्तिक का कीर्तिमान:इंडियाज बिग डॉग बैकयार्ड अल्ट्रा मैराथन प्रथम स्थान,25 घंटे में41 घंटे में 277 किलोमीटर दौड़कर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले

इंदौर के एक धावक ने शहर का नाम रोशन किया है ।शहर के 19 वर्षीय कार्तिक जोशी ने अरावली फारेस्ट रेंज हरियाणा में आयोजित हुई इंडियाज बिग डॉग बैकयार्ड अल्ट्रा मैराथन में प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया है।

इंदौर के धावक कार्तिक जोशी ने एक बार फिर अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन कर शहर का बना रोशन किया है।कार्तिक जोशी ने हरियाणा के फ़ारेस्ट रेंज में आयोजित इंडियाज बिग डॉग बैकयार्ड अल्ट्रा मैराथन में प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया है। आप सोच कर भी दंग रह जाएँगे की कार्तिक जोशी ने 41 घंटे में 277 किलोमीटर दौड़कर यह सफलता अर्जित की है।कार्तिक ने बताया की जैसे जैसे मैराथन बड़ रही थी और 25 घंटे बाद जब कई बड़े धावक धरासायी होने लगे थे तब सभी की नज़रें कार्तिक जोशी पर टिक गई थी। जिसके बाद कार्तिक ने अपने परिश्रम और अभ्यास के दम पर गोल्ड मैडल हासिल किया।

कार्तिक जोशी अब तक सौ से अधिक प्रतिस्पर्धाओं में शामिल हो चुके है।लेकिन यह मैराथन उनके जीवन की सबसे बड़ी स्पर्धा थी।क्योंकि इस मैराथन में उन्होंने 41 घंटे में 277 किलोमीटर का कठिन सफर तय करके जीत हासिल की है। और शहर का गौरव बढ़ाया है।

